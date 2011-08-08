Five Eight-Slot Cases For SLI And CrossFire, Tested

Building With The In Win Dragon Rider
As shown in our previous picture story, the In Win Dragon Rider’s left-side panel has six 120 mm fan mounts beneath its included 220 mm fan.
Two eight-pin power extension cables are added to an otherwise basic installation kit. These extenders ease the placement of the power cable behind the motherboard tray when the power supply's cables are too short.
The Dragon Rider’s single 2.5” drive tray slides out from between its external and internal drive bays to hold our single SSD.
The Dragon Rider has no problem holding our full-sized parts, and has more than enough space to accommodate a super-thick card in our motherboard’s bottom slot.
What the Dragon Rider lacks is room between its 38 mm-thick side fan and just about any 120 mm tower-style cooler.
Losing the fan means losing the speed control switch, since these are hard-wired together.
The Dragon Rider’s only piece of acoustic foam is also shown above. It surrounds a vented panel that’s large enough to essentially negate the effect of including sound-deadening material.
With the left-side fan removed, the right side is now the Dragon Rider’s more decorated face. A 120 mm fan blows on the back of the CPU socket area through a hole in the motherboard tray, and its LEDs cannot be switched off.
Just because a case performs well with a single graphics card doesn't mean it performs well in SLI or CrossFire. I know this from experience.
This article misses the whole point! your could have used a mini-ITX board/case for all that matters.
Please do yourself a favor and revisit this article with 3/4 graphic cards this time!
I've got a HAF-X with 2x RadeonHD 6990 cards in CrossFire... and can confirm that you missed seeing all the flaws because you didn't review it properly.
1. The bracket doesn't cover the 6990s - it physically cannot be made to fit.
2. The fan sitting behind the graphics cards also does not fit with 6990s - they take up more room than the cards allow. Even if they did fit, it would never work with 4 graphics cards (if you were going that way) - it's only designed for 3!
3. My HAF-X case didn't come with the USB3 header cable. When I contacted CoolerMaster about this and asked them to send me one, they basically said "Yeah we announced we would send them out to people who missed out, but we only meant it if you're in the USA and you're not so..."
Further, the case cannot handle the heat. The top fan of the HAF-X above the CPU actually warped out of shape and started making a huge noise - the blades started hitting the metal insides of the case. I had to move the fan to the opposite side of the frame - hanging from the metal roof, instead of sitting on top of it.
And the alignment of the PCI slots is off. I originally intended to go 4-way SLI with my HAF-X (before going down the CrossFire path), and realised it would not be possible (using my Gigabyte GA-X58A-UD9 at least). The top two PCI slot ports on the case do not match up with the top two slots on my motherboard! The third & forth case slot would be for graphics card 1, 5 & 6 would be for card 2, 7 & 8 would be for graphics card 3... but if I wanted a forth card, there is only one slot left!
Now, CoolerMaster did cut a hole internally so you could plug a card that overhangs unto the missing 10th slot... but one problem - since there is actually no 10th slot where the heck would all the hot-air go? Yep - straight back into the card. You would be mad to try it on air - otherwise the card would get GPU death.
Needless to say, deeply deeply disappointed with the HAF-X due to wanting a 4-card setup, which the case clearly isn't designed for. Your article missed every one of these flaws!
Testing of multiple graphics cards mean more heat and a possibly a larger PSU. I read this thinking I would see answers to the following three questions. Do any of these cases struggle with the added heat from multiple graphics cards? Do any of these cases have an issue supporting larger PSU's? How is the acoustic efficiency when more heat has to be dissipated(do they get louder)?