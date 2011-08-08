Five Eight-Slot Cases For SLI And CrossFire, Tested

Building With The In Win Dragon Rider

As shown in our previous picture story, the In Win Dragon Rider’s left-side panel has six 120 mm fan mounts beneath its included 220 mm fan.

Two eight-pin power extension cables are added to an otherwise basic installation kit. These extenders ease the placement of the power cable behind the motherboard tray when the power supply's cables are too short.

The Dragon Rider’s single 2.5” drive tray slides out from between its external and internal drive bays to hold our single SSD.

The Dragon Rider has no problem holding our full-sized parts, and has more than enough space to accommodate a super-thick card in our motherboard’s bottom slot.

What the Dragon Rider lacks is room between its 38 mm-thick side fan and just about any 120 mm tower-style cooler.

Losing the fan means losing the speed control switch, since these are hard-wired together.

The Dragon Rider’s only piece of acoustic foam is also shown above. It surrounds a vented panel that’s large enough to essentially negate the effect of including sound-deadening material.

With the left-side fan removed, the right side is now the Dragon Rider’s more decorated face. A 120 mm fan blows on the back of the CPU socket area through a hole in the motherboard tray, and its LEDs cannot be switched off.