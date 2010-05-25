Dual-Channel DDR3: Who Makes The Best 4GB Kit Under $150?

Crucial And G.Skill

Crucial CT2KIT25664BA1339 DDR3-1333 CAS 9

It might surprise the uninitiated to find Crucial’s unadorned DDR3-1333 modules in today’s lineup, but it’s not because the firm didn’t “get the message” about sending the best. We believe the most likely reason is that the same D9KPT memory chips are used for both standard grade and enthusiast-oriented Ballistix-branded parts. With little hope of winning a frequency race, these low-cost standard modules are at least in line to earn Crucial some recognition for its value.

Our experience with D9KPT-based memory shows that it operates best without heat spreaders, as was the case in its award-winning value coup.

Also available in triple-channel kits, these CT25664BA1339 modules default to DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24 using stock voltage. Many of Crucial’s competitors use similar default values, and we caution first-time readers that they may be shocked to see just how far these bare modules can be pushed.

G.SkillF3-16000CL9D-4GBTD DDR3-2000 CAS 9

G.Skill’s premium Trident series includes high-speed, low-latency, and even “beyond premium” high-speed/low-latency parts. These CAS 9 modules are amongst the most value-oriented parts in the series.

Three-layer extruded-aluminum heat spreaders visually distinguish the Trident series from G.Skill’s more traditional Ripjaws series.

Also available in triple-channel kits, these F3-16000CL9-2GBTD modules include XMP-2000 values to ease configuration to DDR3-2000 CAS 9-9-9-28 in any XMP-enabled motherboard. Because even XMP settings require some user interaction through BIOS, the modules default to DDR3-1333.