Dual-Channel DDR3: Who Makes The Best 4GB Kit Under $150?

Super Talent And Team Group

Super Talent WP200UX4G8 DDR3-2000 CAS 9

The performance computing industry is a strange place for U.S. manufacturer Super Talent, whose products find their greatest popularity in overseas markets. One of the few distributors that carry its product nationally lists this part number at $149.

Chrome Series is Super Talents broadest performance line, providing overclockers greater value rather than ultimate frequency capability. These two modules are also available in three-packs as part number WB200UX6G8.

Besides having both XMP-1800 and XMP-2000 values, this kit's DDR3-1600 SPD configuration is higher than those of its competitors. Systems that don’t support DDR3-1600 defaults can still use the lowest SPD value to boot at DDR3-1333. Yet, as with all other "performance" memory, reaching its rated frequency requires at least some settings to be changed in the motherboard BIOS.

Team Group TXD34096M1600HC8DC-D DDR3-1600 CAS 8

Popular nearly everywhere except the U.S., Team Group memory was original founded in the U.S. The brand is still available through several U.S. vendors, but these particular modules are not. It’s a shame that we won’t be able to include these modules in our final analysis but, in the interest of international readers, we still get to overclock them. The biggest shame is that another Team Group Product, its TXD34096M2000HC9DC-L DDR3-2000, is both available here and priced below the $150 limit.

While the Xtreem brand applies to a broad range of Team Group’s performance modules, these Xtreem Dark-series parts also have enhanced latency values at CAS 8.

XMP-1600 programming allows users of compliant motherboards to set these to rated performance levels in two or three BIOS steps, whereas lower-speed SPD values allow nearly any DDR3-compatible desktop motherboard to boot at DDR3-800, 1066, or 1333.