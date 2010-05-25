Dual-Channel DDR3: Who Makes The Best 4GB Kit Under $150?

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8MB Shared L3 Cache) CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 Motherboard EVGA P55 SLI E655, BIOS A39 (10/23/2009) Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 5850 1GB 725 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000 Hard Drives WD VelociRaptor WD30000HLFS 300MB, 10,000 RPM, 16MB Cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Optical Lite-On LH-20A1L, 20X DVD±R Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.3 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020

EVGA’s P55 SLI achieved the highest memory speeds of any board we’ve tested to date, making it the best choice for pushing today’s RAM to its limit.

Intel’s Core i7-870 and Core i7-860 are the only LGA 1156 processors to support DDR3-1600 at stock base clock, giving these the flexibility to reach beyond DDR3-2400, without pushing past the base clock stability limit. Our sample came straight from the manufacturer.

Because some CPU clock change is required to exceed DDR3-1600, the only fair way to analyze memory performance is with a memory-only test. Sandra 2010 provides the bandwidth results.