Dual-Channel DDR3: Who Makes The Best 4GB Kit Under $150?

Test Settings
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8MB Shared L3 Cache)
|CPU Cooler
|Thermalright MUX-120
|Motherboard
|EVGA P55 SLI E655, BIOS A39 (10/23/2009)
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 5850 1GB 725 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000
|Hard Drives
|WD VelociRaptor WD30000HLFS 300MB, 10,000 RPM, 16MB Cache
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Optical
|Lite-On LH-20A1L, 20X DVD±R
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 10.3
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1020
EVGA’s P55 SLI achieved the highest memory speeds of any board we’ve tested to date, making it the best choice for pushing today’s RAM to its limit.
Intel’s Core i7-870 and Core i7-860 are the only LGA 1156 processors to support DDR3-1600 at stock base clock, giving these the flexibility to reach beyond DDR3-2400, without pushing past the base clock stability limit. Our sample came straight from the manufacturer.
Because some CPU clock change is required to exceed DDR3-1600, the only fair way to analyze memory performance is with a memory-only test. Sandra 2010 provides the bandwidth results.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Stability Test
|Memtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 9 Min Latency at DDR3-1600, 1333, 1066
|Bandwidth Test
|SiSoftware Sandra Version 2010.1.16.11 Bandwidth Benchmark
