Trending

Dual-Channel DDR3: Who Makes The Best 4GB Kit Under $150?

By

High-end RAM prices have fallen far faster than they have in the mainstream market, enticing mid-budget builders. As 4GB mainstream kits hover around $100, Tom’s Hardware asks the question “How much more can we get for a few dollars more?”

The New Mainstream?

It might be a stretch to file high-speed DDR3 under the “mainstream” label, but recent pricing drops certainly make these parts attractive to mid-budget enthusiasts. That’s because, while true mainstream parts have remained relatively expensive since last summer, the difference in price between “ordinary” and “enthusiast” products has narrowed. Buyers one year ago could expect to pay twice as much to get a 50% higher data rate. Today, the price difference has now fallen to around 50%.

While our own tests have shown that super-high data rates really aren’t helpful for adding program performance to modern desktop platforms, higher speeds are useful for retaining whatever an overclocker believes is an optimal DRAM multiplier, while pushing the CPU frequency skyward. Many of today’s competitors can even be viewed as “overclocking-only” parts, since settings beyond DDR3-1600 are achievable only by overclocking other parts of your system.

Sub-$150 Performance Memory Statistics
SpeedTimingsVoltagePrice
Crucial CT2KIT25664BA1339DDR3-13339-9-9-241.50V$111
G.Skill Trident series F3-16000CL9D-4GBTDDDR3-20009-9-9-271.60V$150
Kingston HyperX T1 Series KHX1600C8D3T1K2/4GXDDR3-16008-8-8-241.65V$143
Patriot Viper II Sector 5 PVV34G1600LLKBDDR3-16008-8-8-241.65V$130
PNY XLR8 Gaming series MD4096KD3-1600-X8DDR3-16008-8-8-241.65V$120
PQI Immortality Edition MFAFR521PA7001DDR3-20009-9-9-241.65V
Super Talent Chrome Series WP200UX4G8DDR3-20009-9-9-241.65V$149
Team Group Xtreme Dark TXD34096M1600HC8DC-DDDR3-16008-8-8-241.65V

We invited fifteen of the world’s premier memory brands to take part in today’s comparison, requesting the absolute best 4GB dual-channel kit each firm could offer for a Web price under $150. Kingston surprised us with DDR3-1600, when its cheapest DDR3-2000 costs only $6 more.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • neiroatopelcc 25 May 2010 14:27
    And yet I would never recommend anyone to buy memory running faster than 1600mhz.
    Add another $50 and buy two cheaper ddr3-1600c9 sets instead. More beats faster.
    Reply
  • ksa-_-jed 25 May 2010 15:05
    the bottom line is there no big different worth the extra money.
    I think is better to stick with the 1600mhz
    Reply
  • jrharbort 25 May 2010 15:14
    I'm still glad with my choice to stick with the crucial modules in all my builds for nearly a year now. Nice article, was very informative, but I don't think it will effect my overall choice on future builds.
    Reply
  • 25 May 2010 15:58
    wow those trident's are very impressive.
    Reply
  • mr_tuel 25 May 2010 16:18
    I bought my OCZ 6GB 1600MHz triple-channel kit for $85 last May. It will now cost my ~$160 to buy another :-(
    Reply
  • SchizoFrog 25 May 2010 16:21
    What happened to Corsair and OCZ? This is just another article for you to advertise certain brands, shame on you Tom's...
    Reply
  • neiroatopelcc 25 May 2010 16:25
    I'm sure they're not present in the article, because they simply didn't want to send any modules in time.
    Besides, corsair is usually middle of pack, and ocz has compatibility issues on every second motherboard or something. Not the biggest of losses.
    Reply
  • madass 25 May 2010 17:04
    "We recommend G.Skill’s Trident DDR3-2000 specifically for mid-budget overclockers who believe in the importance of memory speeds beyond those we’ve found to be beneficial to program performance."
    LOL
    Reply
  • idisarmu 25 May 2010 18:15
    4gb is no longer the optimal capacity. RAM prices are going up component-wise. 4gb of DDR3 1600 was down to about 95-100 dollars at one point, but now the price has gone up $10-15. Meanwhile, the price of 2x4gb kits have gone down from about $420 to $260-300 (This is for ddr3 1333)

    I think that if someone is building a new PC, it is now better to invest in 8gb in a 2x4gb kit than it is to invest in 2x2gb. You will eventually upgrade to 8gb anyway (next year or in 2 years), so why don't you just buy the 8gb in 2 sticks for only a slight % increase of Cost/GB
    Reply
  • dalta centauri 25 May 2010 18:36
    Here I am running 4gb of ADATA DDR2 ram at 800MHz and others have 250$ worth of ram in their computers. I think it's time to upgrade :D
    (Darn, 300$ down the tube)
    Reply