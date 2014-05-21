Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Inside The Genesis 9000

Because larger side panels have more flex, and because a builder’s hands don’t magically grow larger in response the size of a task (Ed.: Unless you're Inspector Gadget), sliding tabs along the top and bottom edge don't make assembling a full-tower system any easier. Knowing this, Azza removed those latches and firmed up the sides with boxed edges up top and on the bottom. Now, you only need to hook the front edge before closing the system. And the lack of extra slide tabs also simplifies removing the panel.

Nine 5.25” bays sit above a front-panel power supply mount that utilizes the screwed-on lower cover and power cord socket mentioned on the previous page. Behind the front-mounted power supply bay, two bottom-mounted 140 mm intake fans are covered with snap-away plastic guards.

Two of the Genesis 9000’s drive bays are fitted with backplane connectors, which work with any of the five adapter trays.

Two 230 mm fans exhaust heat from the top of Azza’s Genesis 9000.

The Genesis 9000 has plenty of space behind the motherboard tray for cables, and the best part might be that the tray is invertible.

Builders who want their CPU above the graphics card can also swap side panels to put the window on the left side, rather than the factory-configured right-facing orientation.