Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Which ATX tower is the most elite? We invited more than two dozen brands to compete. Today, Azza, In Win, Rosewill, and SilverStone (the first four to respond), face off in a battle to out-do each other in price, features, performance, and pizzazz.

Inside The Tòu

In spite of its flashy shape and materials, the Tòu’s layout appears extremely conventional. Motherboards mount CPU-on-top above the rear-mounted power supply, and drives are lined up in front of the board.

It’s hard for me to imagine the front fan as an intake, since it appears to recirculate internal air, but the three 120 mm top fans certainly qualify as exhaust. And that’s good, since the I/O panel can't even accommodate a port shield, let alone an exhaust fan.

Two 2.5” internal drives mount directly upon the motherboard tray behind the front fan, and the three trays above each support a single 3.5” internal drive.

In spite of the top’s curved appearance, exhaust fans align on a single plane. The lack of end caps for internal front and rear chassis panels allows plenty of room for the tanks and fittings of a triple-fan (so-called 360 mm) radiator.

The motherboard tray is machined from a solid chunk of aluminum, and the tapered shell that surrounds it provides more than enough space to hide the cables of most power supplies.

117 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 21 May 2014 06:29
    Does elite mean most unattainable purchase prices?
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 06:38
    We would have been happy if In Win could deliver that case for under $300. Unfortunately, I think the company budgets $300 of its $800 MSRP just for replacement glass and glass shipping.

    Reply
  • AndrewJacksonZA 21 May 2014 06:41
    Oh please! What rubbish is this?!?! One can't abuse the word "elite" when talking about a case! It depends on the individual and each individual's needs and, perhaps most importantly, aesthetic taste!

    **go to heat and noise page and then the last page from the first page**
    I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**

    Hmmm...

    **reads to the In Win Tou pages**

    Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!

    Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
    Reply
  • samesdf 21 May 2014 07:11
    Did Rosewill copy from CM 690 II Advance or the other way around?
    Reply
  • Shunrei 21 May 2014 07:24
    Will wait for something from NZXT might miss something..
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 07:59
    The article was actually conceived as a showcase for two different cases, one of which didn't show up and the other arrived late enough to be reserved for Part 2 of this 2-part series :)
    Reply
  • Mac266 21 May 2014 08:07
    Sees cases. (Yeah, not to bad) Sees pricing. Sees Win Tou pricing. Picks jaw up off ground.
    Reply
  • weavermsi 21 May 2014 08:28
    Dear lord that In Win thing is an abominable turd. The only case here with any pedigree is the Silverstone, and that's easily the ugliest object they've produced. Please, NZXT and Corsair, put us out of our misery.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 21 May 2014 08:53
    Since we are talking for the best of the best,... Where is the Silverstone's TJ11?
    Reply
  • Crashman 21 May 2014 08:59
    Reply