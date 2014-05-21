Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Inside The Tòu
In spite of its flashy shape and materials, the Tòu’s layout appears extremely conventional. Motherboards mount CPU-on-top above the rear-mounted power supply, and drives are lined up in front of the board.
It’s hard for me to imagine the front fan as an intake, since it appears to recirculate internal air, but the three 120 mm top fans certainly qualify as exhaust. And that’s good, since the I/O panel can't even accommodate a port shield, let alone an exhaust fan.
Two 2.5” internal drives mount directly upon the motherboard tray behind the front fan, and the three trays above each support a single 3.5” internal drive.
In spite of the top’s curved appearance, exhaust fans align on a single plane. The lack of end caps for internal front and rear chassis panels allows plenty of room for the tanks and fittings of a triple-fan (so-called 360 mm) radiator.
The motherboard tray is machined from a solid chunk of aluminum, and the tapered shell that surrounds it provides more than enough space to hide the cables of most power supplies.
I really don't have the inclination to read each - and - every - page in this article based on a piece of rubbish idea. Really Tom's, what on earth possessed you to do thi...**sees the picture of the In Win Tou**
Hmmm...
**reads to the In Win Tou pages**
Wow. Ok, that case is quite the looker. Gee, that construction kinda justifies the stratospheric pricing. What a beautiful case! With some nice watercooling this case will be quiet AND cool AND cool-looking! I agree with you that this is the most elite, erm, showboat-iest case of these four!
Thanks for making your readers aware of products that they would've otherwise missed Tom's! :-)
Rosewill buys its cases...I'm not even certain it has a mechanical designer. Most other case brands design a case based on an existing case, so there's always the possibility of two different products coming from the same supplier and sharing some stampings.