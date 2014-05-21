Best Of The Best, Part 1: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Inside The Tòu

In spite of its flashy shape and materials, the Tòu’s layout appears extremely conventional. Motherboards mount CPU-on-top above the rear-mounted power supply, and drives are lined up in front of the board.

It’s hard for me to imagine the front fan as an intake, since it appears to recirculate internal air, but the three 120 mm top fans certainly qualify as exhaust. And that’s good, since the I/O panel can't even accommodate a port shield, let alone an exhaust fan.

Two 2.5” internal drives mount directly upon the motherboard tray behind the front fan, and the three trays above each support a single 3.5” internal drive.

In spite of the top’s curved appearance, exhaust fans align on a single plane. The lack of end caps for internal front and rear chassis panels allows plenty of room for the tanks and fittings of a triple-fan (so-called 360 mm) radiator.

The motherboard tray is machined from a solid chunk of aluminum, and the tapered shell that surrounds it provides more than enough space to hide the cables of most power supplies.