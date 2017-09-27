EVGA 850 B3 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we observed is longer than 20ms, and the 850 B3's power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is normal for this unit's capacity.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the 850 B3's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) Fan Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.210A 1.985A 1.991A 0.980A 84.785 80.878% 0 <6.0 43.15°C 0.954 12.128V 5.047V 3.310V 5.092V 104.831 38.55°C 115.18V 2 11.444A 2.971A 2.992A 1.181A 169.620 85.014% 0 <6.0 45.29°C 0.982 12.125V 5.041V 3.305V 5.076V 199.521 40.50°C 115.18V 3 18.052A 3.478A 3.510A 1.380A 254.853 86.712% 1218 27.3 41.24°C 0.989 12.119V 5.036V 3.300V 5.060V 293.906 46.13°C 115.19V 4 24.648A 3.977A 4.001A 1.584A 339.727 87.533% 1276 29.0 41.29°C 0.992 12.112V 5.032V 3.296V 5.045V 388.113 46.48°C 115.20V 5 30.912A 4.974A 5.009A 1.785A 424.624 87.466% 1338 30.7 41.63°C 0.994 12.104V 5.026V 3.292V 5.029V 485.473 46.95°C 115.22V 6 37.193A 5.977A 6.022A 1.994A 509.607 86.950% 1462 34.3 42.72°C 0.995 12.094V 5.021V 3.287V 5.010V 586.089 48.26°C 115.19V 7 43.502A 6.981A 7.038A 2.199A 594.560 86.345% 1600 36.1 43.47°C 0.996 12.079V 5.017V 3.282V 4.992V 688.583 49.30°C 115.20V 8 49.797A 7.987A 8.058A 2.410A 679.494 85.549% 1743 40.0 44.14°C 0.996 12.071V 5.010V 3.275V 4.975V 794.273 50.18°C 115.18V 9 56.545A 8.488A 8.583A 2.414A 764.493 84.596% 1885 42.2 44.62°C 0.996 12.060V 5.007V 3.271V 4.965V 903.702 50.88°C 115.18V 10 63.031A 9.005A 9.088A 3.036A 849.365 83.782% 1885 42.2 45.71°C 0.997 12.052V 5.002V 3.267V 4.935V 1013.785 52.33°C 115.18V 11 70.143A 9.016A 9.099A 3.042A 934.308 82.482% 2014 43.1 46.20°C 0.997 12.041V 4.997V 3.262V 4.925V 1132.742 53.15°C 115.18V CL1 0.098A 14.023A 14.004A 0.004A 117.803 77.549% 1432 32.6 44.59°C 0.974 12.123V 5.027V 3.292V 5.107V 151.908 50.67°C 115.20V CL2 70.778A 1.004A 1.003A 1.002A 865.942 83.783% 2003 43.0 47.16°C 0.996 12.046V 5.011V 3.278V 5.022V 1033.550 53.82°C 115.18V

Load regulation is pretty tight on every rail, particularly considering this PSU's price point. Better still, the 850 B3 delivers more than its full power at 46°C.

The registered efficiency levels are low though, especially under full load. And the fan speed profile is quite aggressive once the operating temperature and load increase. Of course, this is a low-efficiency PSU, so high fan speeds are expected; they help keep the internal temperature manageable. As a result, EVGA's 850 B3 easily satisfies the 80 PLUS Bronze requirements, even under high operating temperatures.



