Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Review: Ti-Like Performance for Less

EVGA’s in-house Precision X1 software monitors and controls the graphics card. This application allows users to tweak and overclock the card for better performance, as well as control fan speeds and RGB LEDs (assuming the card has them). The GUI is black and purple with white text, and easy to read with large fonts.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The top portion of the VGA section lists memory speed, GPU clocks and voltage, along with power targets. You can adjust each of these options via sliders. This section also lists the GPU temperature. The bottom portion displays an image of a graphics card with real-time fan speeds listed on the left, and a slider for adjustment on the right. A separate bar on the far right contains profile save locations (0-9), as well as buttons for to enable OSD, Hardware monitoring, LED Sync, and EVGA's boost lock function.

The first screen is quite informative and gives you a good idea of the current state of the card from multiple perspectives.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The LED section shows a picture of a card from a top-down view showing any areas with LEDs. You can set the RGB color and brightness via a dropdown menu. This specific card does not have any lights, so we don’t see them represented here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The last page is for hardware monitoring. In this section, we see real-time graphs displaying information on core and memory clock speeds, memory use, GPU temperature, and frame rates. Each of these sections can also be shown in the on-screen display.

Overall, EVGA’s Precision X1 proved to be good software for its designed purpose. You can monitor the card’s stats and display them on screen. All overclocking functionality is managed through one screen, and generally easy to use.

