EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G5 Power Supply Review

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
The performance difference with the 1000 G3 is significant. Obviously, the Super Flower Leadex platform that the G3 uses is superior to the FSP platform of the G5 model.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
The 1000 G3 is not among the quietest PSUs in this category. Still, it achieves a notable lower overall noise output, compared to the 1000 G5.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The overall efficiency is high, but for another one time the G3 model takes the lead.
