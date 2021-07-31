EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

OCP (Cold @ 24°C) 12V: 119.6A (143.58%), 12.087V 5V: 32.8A (131.2%), 4.903V 3.3V: 32.5A (130%), 3.251V 5VSB: 6.2A (206.67%), 4.954V OCP (Hot @ 43°C) 12V: 119.8A (143.82%), 12.101V

5V: 33.1A (132.4%), 4.907V

3.3V: 32.1A (128.4%), 3.260V

5VSB: 6.2A (206.67%), 4.921V OPP (Cold @ 25°C) 1445.92W (144.59%) OPP (Hot @ 43°C) 1449.96W (145%) OTP ✓ (144°C @ 12V Heat Sink) SCP 12V to Earth: ✓

5V to Earth: ✓

3.3V to Earth: ✓

5VSB to Earth: ✓

-12V to Earth: ✓

PWR_OK Proper operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass relay

This PSU is supposed to have two different OPP triggering points. Nonetheless, we only managed to trigger one of them, most likely the one that EVGA calls hardware OPP, although we raise the load slowly during OCP and OPP evaluation. OCP is adequately set on the minor rails, but it is quite high at 12V. OPP has a high triggering point, too. Most likely, EVGA wanted to make sure that no power spike could shut down this unit.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no problems here, since the 3.3V rail is always at a lower voltage level than the other two rails.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Load Regulation Graphs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system. Less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Graphs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hottest parts are the main transformer and the resonant tank, close to the main switching FETs. The 12V heat sinks also get quite hot.

