EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings
Performance Rating
The following graph shows the total performance rating of the 850 P2, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.
EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 P2 is highly efficiency, sports tight load regulation and jaw-dropping ripple suppression, so our first-place finisher comes as no surprise.
Performance Per Dollar
The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops, using that information and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.
The 850 G2 and Corsair CS850M remain among the best value-oriented choices in this category. However, if you want to get the best 850W PSU that money can buy, then the 850 P2 looks like the right choice. Of course, this might change once we test its Titanium-rated sibling, the recently-released SuperNOVA 850 T2.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).
Besides high performance, the 850 P2 also manages to offer quiet operation. Only be quiet!'s high-end offering manages to take the lead in this graph. That power supply suffers from a high price and availability issues domestically, though.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.
The average efficiency throughout its operating range is definitely at Platinum levels, coming close to the highly efficient Seasonic and be quiet! offerings.
Scores a 9.7 on Jonnyguru, but is low end of tier 1 got it.
I like Tom's in general, been coming here since Tom was actually doing reviews, but I'll take JonnyGuru's(or Oklahoma Wolf) word that this is an awesome PSU, it scored 10 of 10's in all but Value, where a couple of similar quality PSU were a tad cheaper.
I've got the G2 model(thanks to their review of it) and couldn't be happier with it. Well other than they now have Platinum and Titanium versions and would prefer one of those. But 80+ Gold is still good enough for me.
Well, i think that you don't pay that much attention to Jonnyguru.com, as much as you claim.
Look here, at Jonny's tier list, and notice what tier is the EVGA's P2 line :
http://www.jonnyguru.com/forums/showthread.php?t=12947
The same reason so many regions have different plug types. They all designed these things before anyone had the idea to standardize these things across regions, and by now it's an incredible amount of work to have to redesign the infrastructure of entire countries.
Gotta hand it to the Americans for inventing the concept of the grid and power distribution to the masses, they did it first, and Edison's equipment at the time ran best on 110v so it was the obvious choice. Currently it's at 120v, this was changed in the 50s. Don't forget houses are supplied with 240v, this is what runs our hot water heaters, ovens and air conditioners. Just the old way is still too set in stone to be changed, not to mention 120v is safer for human exposure (a shock from a 120v outlet is much less dangerous than that of a 240v outlet, having experienced the 120v shock I can't imagine how painful a 240v would be)
Yep...I was popped by a 220v 3-prong washing machine plug wire that arced some two decades ago (when it was still known as a 220v power connection) and it knocked me on my butt. It makes getting hit by 120v (used to be 110v), which I've also experienced more recently, seem like carpet static electricity.
This is the summary for my EVGA 850 G2 (Tier 2 according to his list, a WIP according to the post)
It scores a 9.9 of 10, and is somehow a Tier 2 according to that list. I have no clue as to what he is doing with his list on the forums. I cannot explain HOW a unit that scores 9.9 of 10 is anything less than Tier 1. There are some Corsair units that scored perfect 10's that are also listed as Tier 2 on it as well.
If it's scoring that close to 10, or an actual 10 (his highest score), it's a Tier 1 to me. And I'd never second guess buying one regardless of brand.