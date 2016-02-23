Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

EVGA recently enriched its P2 line with three new members, featuring 650W, 750W and 850W capacities. All three, like the other P2 models, are made by Super Flower and feature Platinum efficiency. Today we're testing the 850 P2.

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the 850 P2, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 P2 is highly efficiency, sports tight load regulation and jaw-dropping ripple suppression, so our first-place finisher comes as no surprise.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops, using that information and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.  

The 850 G2 and Corsair CS850M remain among the best value-oriented choices in this category. However, if you want to get the best 850W PSU that money can buy, then the 850 P2 looks like the right choice. Of course, this might change once we test its Titanium-rated sibling, the recently-released SuperNOVA 850 T2.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

Besides high performance, the 850 P2 also manages to offer quiet operation. Only be quiet!'s high-end offering manages to take the lead in this graph. That power supply suffers from a high price and availability issues domestically, though.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

The average efficiency throughout its operating range is definitely at Platinum levels, coming close to the highly efficient Seasonic and be quiet! offerings.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • QuangT 23 February 2016 04:15
    Why can't US use 220v, man so much more efficient.
    Reply
  • JQB45 23 February 2016 10:05
    Why can't US use 220v, man so much more efficient.
    Tradition... There is nothing (I believe) stopping you from running a 220v circuit. I know we have one 20amp NEMA circuit in this house specificity for the computer room. Its not common to see those in house holds either.
    Reply
  • JQB45 23 February 2016 10:06
    Tier-1 but on the low end of Tier-1 due to its hold up time.
    Reply
  • cliffro 23 February 2016 13:16
    17550218 said:
    Tier-1 but on the low end of Tier-1 due to its hold up time.

    Scores a 9.7 on Jonnyguru, but is low end of tier 1 got it.


    I like Tom's in general, been coming here since Tom was actually doing reviews, but I'll take JonnyGuru's(or Oklahoma Wolf) word that this is an awesome PSU, it scored 10 of 10's in all but Value, where a couple of similar quality PSU were a tad cheaper.

    I've got the G2 model(thanks to their review of it) and couldn't be happier with it. Well other than they now have Platinum and Titanium versions and would prefer one of those. But 80+ Gold is still good enough for me.
    Reply
  • powernod 23 February 2016 18:01
    17550218 said:
    Tier-1 but on the low end of Tier-1 due to its hold up time.

    Scores a 9.7 on Jonnyguru, but is low end of tier 1 got it.


    I like Tom's in general, been coming here since Tom was actually doing reviews, but I'll take JonnyGuru's(or Oklahoma Wolf) word that this is an awesome PSU, it scored 10 of 10's in all but Value, where a couple of similar quality PSU were a tad cheaper.

    I've got the G2 model(thanks to their review of it) and couldn't be happier with it. Well other than they now have Platinum and Titanium versions and would prefer one of those. But 80+ Gold is still good enough for me.


    Well, i think that you don't pay that much attention to Jonnyguru.com, as much as you claim.
    Look here, at Jonny's tier list, and notice what tier is the EVGA's P2 line :
    http://www.jonnyguru.com/forums/showthread.php?t=12947
    Reply
  • dstarr3 23 February 2016 18:53
    Why can't US use 220v, man so much more efficient.

    The same reason so many regions have different plug types. They all designed these things before anyone had the idea to standardize these things across regions, and by now it's an incredible amount of work to have to redesign the infrastructure of entire countries.
    Reply
  • Adhmuz 23 February 2016 19:04
    Why can't US use 220v, man so much more efficient.
    "Technology, current at the time of US electrification, locked the US into 110, then 120 volt outlets. Europe's electrification came later, and proceeded in response to advanced technology. The US was too deep into the 110/120 volt infrastructure to upgrade."
    Gotta hand it to the Americans for inventing the concept of the grid and power distribution to the masses, they did it first, and Edison's equipment at the time ran best on 110v so it was the obvious choice. Currently it's at 120v, this was changed in the 50s. Don't forget houses are supplied with 240v, this is what runs our hot water heaters, ovens and air conditioners. Just the old way is still too set in stone to be changed, not to mention 120v is safer for human exposure (a shock from a 120v outlet is much less dangerous than that of a 240v outlet, having experienced the 120v shock I can't imagine how painful a 240v would be)
    Reply
  • 10tacle 23 February 2016 23:42
    17552491 said:
    Just the old way is still too set in stone to be changed, not to mention 120v is safer for human exposure (a shock from a 120v outlet is much less dangerous than that of a 240v outlet, having experienced the 120v shock I can't imagine how painful a 240v would be)

    Yep...I was popped by a 220v 3-prong washing machine plug wire that arced some two decades ago (when it was still known as a 220v power connection) and it knocked me on my butt. It makes getting hit by 120v (used to be 110v), which I've also experienced more recently, seem like carpet static electricity.

    Reply
  • cliffro 24 February 2016 04:27
    17552081 said:
    17550218 said:
    Tier-1 but on the low end of Tier-1 due to its hold up time.

    Scores a 9.7 on Jonnyguru, but is low end of tier 1 got it.


    I like Tom's in general, been coming here since Tom was actually doing reviews, but I'll take JonnyGuru's(or Oklahoma Wolf) word that this is an awesome PSU, it scored 10 of 10's in all but Value, where a couple of similar quality PSU were a tad cheaper.

    I've got the G2 model(thanks to their review of it) and couldn't be happier with it. Well other than they now have Platinum and Titanium versions and would prefer one of those. But 80+ Gold is still good enough for me.


    Well, i think that you don't pay that much attention to Jonnyguru.com, as much as you claim.
    Look here, at Jonny's tier list, and notice what tier is the EVGA's P2 line :
    http://www.jonnyguru.com/forums/showthread.php?t=12947

    This is the summary for my EVGA 850 G2 (Tier 2 according to his list, a WIP according to the post)
    Performance
    10
    Functionality
    10
    Value
    10
    Build Quality
    9.5
    Total Score
    9.9

    Summary

    Buy one. Do I really need to say anything else at this point? Once again, EVGA has something awesome here the competition can't seem to touch price wise. Performance? There are better units, yes. Not very many, but they exist. The real story here is how EVGA keeps managing to offer this kind of performance and still be more affordable than nearly everything else out there, and they have pretty much found perhaps the only OEM on Earth capable of doing it for them. It's got to be real nice being EVGA right now.

    The Good:

    outstanding ripple suppression
    excellent voltage regulation
    fully modular
    semi-fanless mode
    nice blacked out cabling    The Bad:
    nothing at all
    The Mediocre:
    reviewing awesome units is getting dull... where's that gutless wonder in my pile? Second in line? Well, at least I'm guaranteed something interesting in all the wrong ways in a couple weeks...
    It scores a 9.9 of 10, and is somehow a Tier 2 according to that list. I have no clue as to what he is doing with his list on the forums. I cannot explain HOW a unit that scores 9.9 of 10 is anything less than Tier 1. There are some Corsair units that scored perfect 10's that are also listed as Tier 2 on it as well.

    If it's scoring that close to 10, or an actual 10 (his highest score), it's a Tier 1 to me. And I'd never second guess buying one regardless of brand.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 24 February 2016 05:58
    you guys cry like a baby. i use 227v on the computer no ground. with a multimeter can see about 45v on chassis its nice to touch it. i use a ps3 power supply to drive a 400w car amplifier and the psu barely get warm, no fan only passive cooler. 127v as no good use anymore on non days.
    Reply