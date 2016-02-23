EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2 Power Supply Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise and Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the total performance rating of the 850 P2, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

EVGA's SuperNOVA 850 P2 is highly efficiency, sports tight load regulation and jaw-dropping ripple suppression, so our first-place finisher comes as no surprise.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops, using that information and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

The 850 G2 and Corsair CS850M remain among the best value-oriented choices in this category. However, if you want to get the best 850W PSU that money can buy, then the 850 P2 looks like the right choice. Of course, this might change once we test its Titanium-rated sibling, the recently-released SuperNOVA 850 T2.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 and 30 °C (82 to 86 °F).

Besides high performance, the 850 P2 also manages to offer quiet operation. Only be quiet!'s high-end offering manages to take the lead in this graph. That power supply suffers from a high price and availability issues domestically, though.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the average efficiency of the PSU throughout its entire operating range, with an ambient temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C.

The average efficiency throughout its operating range is definitely at Platinum levels, coming close to the highly efficient Seasonic and be quiet! offerings.