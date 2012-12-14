Far Cry 3 Performance, Benchmarked

Low-Detail Benchmarks
Far Cry 3 is a graphically-demanding game, and entry-level GPUs simply aren't fast enough to achieve playable performance.
Using the game's Low detail preset at 1280x720, the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce 210 DDR3 are completely insufficient.
With that said, the GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 (otherwise known as the GeForce GTX 440 GDDR5) and Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 do well enough at this entry-level combination of low detail and resolution. But what about at 1920x1080?
As we might have expected, the Radeon 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 are unable to maintain suitable performance. Consider the GeForce GTX 650 and Radeon HD 7750 bare minimums for playing Far Cry 3 at 1920x1080.
My God... Are the reviewers of this website paid to make AMD look bad? Any person with a minimum hint of common sense can clearly see that there is virtually no difference between FX 8350, the i3, the i5 and i7. This is a big disservice to the community.
I thinks it read like this
"The good news for folks with Piledriver-based processors is that the FX-8350 is nearly as quick as Intel's Core i7-3960X (never mind the fact that the Core i7 costs more than $500..). "
hehe....
anyways good review...
Why no middle ground? And why no 7970/680 tests in Crossfire/SLI? Why use single flagship cards, but then only use SLI/Crossfire for the medium bunch?
I'm very glad to see that this game uses Crossfire/SLI effectively, ~50% increase in performance for dual GPU configurations.
Thanks Don for the great review as always.
Edit: These still screen shots don't do it justice.
The good thing is the game doesn't scale up with intel CPUs making the 8350 really look good in comparison.
Dude, the writer is only trying to point out that using a dual core i3 is more meaningful than using the 8core FX8350. AND B.T.W. its common sense than the latest games dont even benefit from so many cores. Stop moaning about whether or not the writer is an Intel fanboy because AMD performed well in the GPU section.