Far Cry 3 Performance, Benchmarked

CPU Benchmarks
Finally, we want to have a look at the impact of processor performance on Far Cry 3's frame rates. Let's use a Radeon HD 7970 to help alleviate as much of the graphics bottleneck as possible.
The good news for folks with Piledriver-based processors is that the FX-8350 is nearly as quick as Intel's Core i3-2100 (never mind the fact that the Core i3 costs $90 less).
The Bulldozer-based FX-4170's minimum frame rate is quite a bit lower, though it's still plenty playable. Dual-core chips from both AMD and Intel take fairly substantial hits, while the Phenom II X4 955's Stars architecture bottlenecks performance, despite the fact that it sports four physical cores.
We're glad to see so many processors able to maintain fast-enough numbers. However, it's important to keep balance in mind as you pair CPUs and graphics cards. Upgrading a Phenom II X4-based machine with AMD's current flagship graphics card, for example, limits performance compared to a more modern Intel or AMD processor.
My God... Are the reviewers of this website paid to make AMD look bad? Any person with a minimum hint of common sense can clearly see that there is virtually no difference between FX 8350, the i3, the i5 and i7. This is a big disservice to the community.
I thinks it read like this
"The good news for folks with Piledriver-based processors is that the FX-8350 is nearly as quick as Intel's Core i7-3960X (never mind the fact that the Core i7 costs more than $500..). "
hehe....
anyways good review...
Why no middle ground? And why no 7970/680 tests in Crossfire/SLI? Why use single flagship cards, but then only use SLI/Crossfire for the medium bunch?
I'm very glad to see that this game uses Crossfire/SLI effectively, ~50% increase in performance for dual GPU configurations.
Thanks Don for the great review as always.
Edit: These still screen shots don't do it justice.
The good thing is the game doesn't scale up with intel CPUs making the 8350 really look good in comparison.
Dude, the writer is only trying to point out that using a dual core i3 is more meaningful than using the 8core FX8350. AND B.T.W. its common sense than the latest games dont even benefit from so many cores. Stop moaning about whether or not the writer is an Intel fanboy because AMD performed well in the GPU section.