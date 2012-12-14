Far Cry 3 Performance, Benchmarked

CPU Benchmarks

Finally, we want to have a look at the impact of processor performance on Far Cry 3's frame rates. Let's use a Radeon HD 7970 to help alleviate as much of the graphics bottleneck as possible.

The good news for folks with Piledriver-based processors is that the FX-8350 is nearly as quick as Intel's Core i3-2100 (never mind the fact that the Core i3 costs $90 less).

The Bulldozer-based FX-4170's minimum frame rate is quite a bit lower, though it's still plenty playable. Dual-core chips from both AMD and Intel take fairly substantial hits, while the Phenom II X4 955's Stars architecture bottlenecks performance, despite the fact that it sports four physical cores.

We're glad to see so many processors able to maintain fast-enough numbers. However, it's important to keep balance in mind as you pair CPUs and graphics cards. Upgrading a Phenom II X4-based machine with AMD's current flagship graphics card, for example, limits performance compared to a more modern Intel or AMD processor.