Final Fantasy XV: Performance Analysis With 10 GPUs

CPU, RAM & VRAM Resources
Processor Utilization
The developer recommends at least a quad-core processor for an optimal experience in Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition. Our Ryzen 5 1600X should be plenty powerful.
We're treated to a wonderful surprise in that the Luminous Studio engine appears optimized for multi-threading. In fact, all of our Ryzen CPU's physical and logical cores are being used, with none of them overburdened. Two cores seem more heavily utilized than the others, but their activity remains reasonable with respect to the other cores.
Despite what look like similar frame rates, we do note that the GeForce card shows evidence of higher CPU utilization than the Radeon-based configuration.
System and Video Memory Utilization
The memory use measurements yield expected results: nothing really changes, regardless of whether you have an AMD or Nvidia card installed. With nearly 7GB tied up, Square Enix's 8GB minimum specification makes sense. Like the developer, we also recommend stepping up to 16GB if your budget allows.
As far as graphics memory goes, more of the Radeon RX 580's GDDR5 is used than the GeForce GTX 1060's. Neither card hits its limit, though.
The bench isn't indicative of real world behavior? It's a FFXV trailer with a score. Who's line is it anyways... Look at us!!!!? Harvesting? Fortunately through Steam we can return most any game that we have played for less than 2 hours and within a certain window from the purchase date.
Thanks for the real test Tom's.
Well, AMD cards are better at DX12 than Nvidia cards. Hardwarecanucks made that analysis a long time ago.
However this is not really important here. The Xbox One X is hosting something similar to a RX 580. Of course if games are developed with the chip in mind, the port is going to swing on AMD side.
There is a couple of game that I would love to have result with. Ports from the consoles like Tecmo games, Capcom games, Square Enix games, Konami games, Platinum games... basically the japanese devs.
The higher tier GFX cards are there but aside from that I agree the test wasn't thorough.
I was averaging around 90FPS at 1080p because of my 4690K at 100%.
At 3840 x 2160 I was averaging around 50FPS. Looks like 1440p will be best for my setup.
It has yet to show this though. Not one game ported from consoles has shown any advantage to AMD at all and they wont because there is still differences in the hardware and the API and how it calls to it compared to PCs even with DX12/Vulkan.
The only advantage is porting has become easier since x86-64 is the same base and the Xbox now uses a similar Windows 10 kernel, although modified for the Xbox.
They still need to recode for PCs and their drivers/OS kernel. Then they need to optimize for both sides.
Unlike most I am not surprised the game features NVidia tech when it was a console game first. That fact means nothing and NVidia is known to work more with developers than AMD does. Might change but NVidia does push that a lot.
It would be close but the 6GB of VRAM will limit it. My 1080 is playing it nicely on highest, no AA, at 1080 and I am more than happy. I am just glad they included the soundtracks to all the old games for the car rides.
Why everyone is forcing 4k on GTX1080ti if its obviously not ready for it yet?
Meanwhile, AMD remains good at begging for deals, offering razor thin profit margins to keep their heads up while they offer nothing compelling and their "gamble" in the APU market has remained laughable.
I really wish AMD was competitive again and that I could count on them to keep it together to really hammer Intel after Ryzen and provide real competition in the graphics market.
But alas...Not going to happen.