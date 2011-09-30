Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Results: Java And Silverlight
|Java
GUIMark Java
Firefox comes in first place, just like it did in WBGP6. Chrome also retains second place. However, version 14 gives Google a significant boost of seven FPS. Safari and Opera switch places this time, although their scores are so close together they practically tie for third. IE9 continues to fall into last place with its steady score of 32.06 frames per second.
|Silverlight
Encog Silverlight
The top two spots remain unchanged from WBGP6. Opera still gives us the best showing in the Encog Silverlight benchmark, followed closely by nemesis Google Chrome. Firefox 7 shows a significant performance drop from version 6, moving down to fourth place. As a result, IE9 moves up to third. Safari again clings to its last-place finish.
Now they could change their famous icon to a more minimalist/modern style and we're done. Speedy AND classy, just like a fire fox.
Indeed. I have been quite content with FF8 though.
Now that IE is good again, I can't fault anyone for using it in lieu of the others.
lol people still think they can feel the difference in terms of speed in real world performance and there's still people that doesn't use a browser for their needs and preferences, but just because they have seen some silly benchmark.
Ridiculous. I bet those are the same people that are always complaining in the forums about crashes, viruses and blue screens.