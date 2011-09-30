Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Results: HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
Psychedelic Browsing
While Firefox 6 managed to edge out IE9 in the last Web Browser Grand Prix, Microsoft comes back swinging, quadrupling its WBGP6 score to take a solid lead. While Firefox 7 greatly improves upon the Firefox 6 score (doubling it), that's not nearly enough to stop IE9. Mozilla settles for second place. As usual, Chrome is a distant third-place finisher, followed by Opera in fourth and Safari in fifth.
We emailed Microsoft to find out why the scores in Psychedelic Browsing suddenly jumped so drastically, especially considering that IE9 hasn't posted any updates since WBGP6. As of the time of writing we had not heard back. If we do receive a response we will update this page with whatever we find out.
Hardware Acceleration Stress Test
Mozilla's Hardware Acceleration Stress Test results in the exact same placing and scores as in WBGP6: Firefox/IE9, Chrome, Opera, Safari.
It appears that IE9 currently holds the performance lead in HTML5 hardware acceleration, though Firefox is still a fantastic option. For now, the other three browsers just can't compete in this discipline.
Now they could change their famous icon to a more minimalist/modern style and we're done. Speedy AND classy, just like a fire fox.
Indeed. I have been quite content with FF8 though.
Now that IE is good again, I can't fault anyone for using it in lieu of the others.
lol people still think they can feel the difference in terms of speed in real world performance and there's still people that doesn't use a browser for their needs and preferences, but just because they have seen some silly benchmark.
Ridiculous. I bet those are the same people that are always complaining in the forums about crashes, viruses and blue screens.