Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Results: WebGL Performance

Like the page load times, GUIMark2, and the conformance tests, we're able to combine the WebGL results into a single table and provide a composite score. All three WebGL tests: Mozilla WebGL FishIE, ThoughtsInComputation Particles, and Chrome Experiments WebGL Solar System are displayed in the table below.

While it may appear that Chrome handily beats Firefox in WebGL performance, winning two out of the three WebGL tests, the composite score shows a much closer race indeed.

When we average the three WebGL scores, Chrome only has a lead of 2.333 frames per second, with both Web browsers running at a totally playable 30+ FPS.