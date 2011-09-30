Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Results: WebGL Performance
Like the page load times, GUIMark2, and the conformance tests, we're able to combine the WebGL results into a single table and provide a composite score. All three WebGL tests: Mozilla WebGL FishIE, ThoughtsInComputation Particles, and Chrome Experiments WebGL Solar System are displayed in the table below.
While it may appear that Chrome handily beats Firefox in WebGL performance, winning two out of the three WebGL tests, the composite score shows a much closer race indeed.
When we average the three WebGL scores, Chrome only has a lead of 2.333 frames per second, with both Web browsers running at a totally playable 30+ FPS.
Now they could change their famous icon to a more minimalist/modern style and we're done. Speedy AND classy, just like a fire fox.
Indeed. I have been quite content with FF8 though.
Now that IE is good again, I can't fault anyone for using it in lieu of the others.
lol people still think they can feel the difference in terms of speed in real world performance and there's still people that doesn't use a browser for their needs and preferences, but just because they have seen some silly benchmark.
Ridiculous. I bet those are the same people that are always complaining in the forums about crashes, viruses and blue screens.