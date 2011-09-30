Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Analysis
We dropped the placing tables for performance, reliability, efficiency, conformance, and total placing. The Web Browser Grand Prix is now at a point where each category of performance testing is summed up properly in the analysis table, mostly thanks to composite scoring. Reliability is a single test, and therefore pretty easy to follow. Efficiency has its own conclusion on the corresponding page, and the conformance composite grade is the best way to track that outcome. Total placing is now totally irrelevant due to the addition of multiple composite scores, and tallying total placing at this point would be a step backwards.
The analysis table is now the only way to score each contender. In the event of an analysis table tie, going back to the individual benchmarks and looking at the scale of victory between browsers breaks the even finish.
Analysis Table
|Winner
|Strong
|Acceptable
|Weak
|Performance Benchmarks
|Startup Time
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox, Internet Explorer
|Safari
|Page Load Time
|Chrome
|Safari
|Internet Explorer
|Firefox, Opera
|JavaScript
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer, Opera
|Safari
|DOM
|Opera
|Firefox
|Chrome, Safari
|Internet Explorer
|CSS
|Chrome, Safari
|Internet Explorer, Opera
|Firefox
|Flash
|Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Chrome, Firefox
|Java
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Silverlight
|Opera
|Chrome
|Firefox, Internet Explorer
|Safari
|HTML5
|Internet Explorer
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera, Safari
|HTML5 Hardware Acceleration
|Internet Explorer
|Firefox
|Chrome, Opera, Safari
|WebGL
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari
|Efficiency Benchmarks
|Memory Usage: Light
|Internet Explorer
|Firefox, Safari
|Chrome, Opera
|Memory Usage: Heavy
|Firefox
|Safari
|Opera
|Chrome, Internet Explorer
|Memory Management
|Firefox
|Chrome, Internet Explorer
|Opera, Safari
|Reliability Benchmarks
|Proper Page Loads
|Opera
|Safari
|Chrome, Firefox
|Internet Explorer
|Conformance Benchmarks
|HTML5
|Chrome
|Firefox, Opera
|Safari
|Internet Explorer
|JavaScript
|Firefox
|Internet Explorer, Chrome
|Safari
|Opera
|DOM
|All 5
Without further adieu, let's crown the Web Browser Grand Prix 7 champion.
Now they could change their famous icon to a more minimalist/modern style and we're done. Speedy AND classy, just like a fire fox.
Indeed. I have been quite content with FF8 though.
Now that IE is good again, I can't fault anyone for using it in lieu of the others.
lol people still think they can feel the difference in terms of speed in real world performance and there's still people that doesn't use a browser for their needs and preferences, but just because they have seen some silly benchmark.
Ridiculous. I bet those are the same people that are always complaining in the forums about crashes, viruses and blue screens.