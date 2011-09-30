Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Analysis

We dropped the placing tables for performance, reliability, efficiency, conformance, and total placing. The Web Browser Grand Prix is now at a point where each category of performance testing is summed up properly in the analysis table, mostly thanks to composite scoring. Reliability is a single test, and therefore pretty easy to follow. Efficiency has its own conclusion on the corresponding page, and the conformance composite grade is the best way to track that outcome. Total placing is now totally irrelevant due to the addition of multiple composite scores, and tallying total placing at this point would be a step backwards.

The analysis table is now the only way to score each contender. In the event of an analysis table tie, going back to the individual benchmarks and looking at the scale of victory between browsers breaks the even finish.

Analysis Table

Winner Strong Acceptable Weak Performance Benchmarks Startup Time Chrome Opera Firefox, Internet Explorer Safari Page Load Time Chrome Safari Internet Explorer Firefox, Opera JavaScript Chrome Firefox Internet Explorer, Opera Safari DOM Opera Firefox Chrome, Safari Internet Explorer CSS Chrome, Safari Internet Explorer, Opera Firefox Flash Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Chrome, Firefox Java Firefox Chrome Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Silverlight Opera Chrome Firefox, Internet Explorer Safari HTML5 Internet Explorer Firefox Chrome, Opera, Safari HTML5 Hardware Acceleration Internet Explorer Firefox Chrome, Opera, Safari WebGL Chrome Firefox Internet Explorer, Opera, Safari Efficiency Benchmarks Memory Usage: Light Internet Explorer Firefox, Safari Chrome, Opera Memory Usage: Heavy Firefox Safari Opera Chrome, Internet Explorer Memory Management Firefox Chrome, Internet Explorer Opera, Safari Reliability Benchmarks Proper Page Loads Opera Safari Chrome, Firefox Internet Explorer Conformance Benchmarks HTML5 Chrome Firefox, Opera Safari Internet Explorer JavaScript Firefox Internet Explorer, Chrome Safari Opera DOM All 5

Without further adieu, let's crown the Web Browser Grand Prix 7 champion.