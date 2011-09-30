Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

The Top Five Web Browsers

Web Browser Grand Prix Champions

For those of you who haven't tuned in since day one, we're putting together a table of all previous Web Browser Grand Prix winners, with links to their respective articles.

Web Browser Grand Prix Champion Web Browser Grand Prix: The Top Five, Tested And Ranked

Web Browser Grand Prix 2: The Top Five Tested And Ranked

Web Browser Grand Prix 2: Running The Linux Circuit

Web Browser Grand Prix 3: IE9 Enters The Race

Web Browser Grand Prix 4: Firefox 4 Goes Final

Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12

Web Browser Grand Prix VI: Firefox 6, Chrome 13, Mac OS X Lion

Web Browser Grand Prix 7 Contenders

ChromeVendor:GoogleDebut:9/02/2008Current Version:14Layout Engine:WebKitJavaScript Engine:V8Supported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:YesWBGP Wins:4Download Chrome!

Google Chrome 14 in Windows 7

FirefoxVendor:MozillaDebut:11/09/2004Current Version:7Layout Engine:Gecko 2.0JavaScript Engine:JaegerMonkeySupported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:YesWBGP Wins:NoneDownload Firefox!

Mozilla Firefox 7 in Windows 7

Internet ExplorerVendor:MicrosoftDebut:8/16/1995Current Version:9Layout Engine:TridentJavaScript Engine:ChakraSupported Platforms:Windows (Vista and 7)HTML5 Hardware Acceleration:YesWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:2Download Internet Explorer!

Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 in Windows 7

OperaVendor:Opera SoftwareDebut:12/09/1996Current Version:11.51Layout Engine:PrestoJavaScript Engine:CarakanSupported Platforms:Windows, Mac, LinuxHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:NoWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:1Download Opera!

Opera 11.51 in Windows 7

SafariVendor:AppleDebut:1/07/2003Current Version:5.1Layout Engine:WebKit 2JavaScript Engine:NitroSupported Platforms:Windows, MacHTML5 Hardware Acceleration:Mac onlyWebGL:NoWBGP Wins:1Download Safari!

Apple Safari 5.1 in Windows 7

Now that we've seen the list of previous Web Browser Grand Prix champions, as well as the current competitors, let's take a look at the test setup.