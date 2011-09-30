Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Results: HTML5 Performance

JSGameBench

Mozilla is again the winner of the Facebook JSGameBench test. Firefox 7 knocks it out of the proverbial park, gaining more than 1000 points (or 35%) over Firefox 6, and putting second-place finisher Microsoft IE9 in its rear-view mirror. IE9 retains second place with nearly the same score as in WBGP6. So does third-place finisher Chrome, fourth-place finisher Safari, and fifth-place finisher Opera.

GUIMark2 HTML5

The chart below shows how each browser performs in all three GUIMark2 HTML5 tests.

The next chart holds the GUIMark2 HTML5 composite score, which is achieved by averaging the results of the three individual tests.

The placing order here remains the same from WBGP6 (Firefox, Internet Explorer, Chrome, Safari, Opera). The only significant changes are a three-frame increase for Chrome 14 and an equal (but opposite) decrease for Opera 11.51.

Asteroids HTML5 Canvas 2D

No surprise here: 2D Canvas stunner Microsoft Internet Explorer 9 takes the lead in the Asteroids benchmark. Apple Safari pulls into second place, with its WebKit-based cousin Google Chrome close behind in third. Opera earns a fourth-place victory, and Mozilla's latest Firefox finishes last, earning the only sub-30 FPS score in our test.

Why Firefox performs so poorly in this benchmark has long puzzled us. We emailed the benchmark's author, Kevin Roast, to get his take on the situation. He pointed us to Bugzilla report #667317, as well as #680800. We hadn't received comment from Mozilla by press time, so if we get a response we'll update this page with the project's comments.

When considering the entirety of our HTML5 testing, Internet Explorer 9 is arguably the winner. With its poor canvas 2D performance marring what would have been an otherwise stunning victory, Firefox 7 earns a very close second place behind IE9. Chrome 14 settles into a distant third. Safari places a disappointing fourth, and Opera takes a miserable last-place finish.