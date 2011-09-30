Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Results: Flash Performance
GUIMark2 Flash
The following chart provides a detailed view of the three individual GUIMark2 Flash tests.
This one hosts a composite score, which is achieved by averaging the results of the three GUIMark2 Flash tests.
Although the placing of the top three finishers changes from WBGP6, it doesn't really matter. The scores of Opera, Safari, and Internet Explorer are essentially interchangeable. Firefox comes in second place, with Chrome falling to third.
Flash Benchmark 2008
Microsoft Internet Explorer barely manages to edge out Apple Safari for first place, reversing the order in WBGP6. Opera retains third place, while there is another close reversal at the tail end. Mozilla Firefox 7 finishes fourth, while Google Chrome 14 drops to fifth, losing nearly 100 points from Chrome 13.
Overall, it doesn't really matter if you choose IE9, Opera, or Safari. All three are very strong performers in Flash. Firefox falls to a distant second place behind what we consider to be three first-place finishers, while Chrome staggers behind in last place with its own half-baked-in Flash player.
Now they could change their famous icon to a more minimalist/modern style and we're done. Speedy AND classy, just like a fire fox.
Indeed. I have been quite content with FF8 though.
Now that IE is good again, I can't fault anyone for using it in lieu of the others.
lol people still think they can feel the difference in terms of speed in real world performance and there's still people that doesn't use a browser for their needs and preferences, but just because they have seen some silly benchmark.
Ridiculous. I bet those are the same people that are always complaining in the forums about crashes, viruses and blue screens.