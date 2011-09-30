Web Browser Grand Prix 7: Firefox 7, Chrome 14, Opera 11.51

Benchmark Results: Flash Performance

GUIMark2 Flash

The following chart provides a detailed view of the three individual GUIMark2 Flash tests.

This one hosts a composite score, which is achieved by averaging the results of the three GUIMark2 Flash tests.

Although the placing of the top three finishers changes from WBGP6, it doesn't really matter. The scores of Opera, Safari, and Internet Explorer are essentially interchangeable. Firefox comes in second place, with Chrome falling to third.

Flash Benchmark 2008

Microsoft Internet Explorer barely manages to edge out Apple Safari for first place, reversing the order in WBGP6. Opera retains third place, while there is another close reversal at the tail end. Mozilla Firefox 7 finishes fourth, while Google Chrome 14 drops to fifth, losing nearly 100 points from Chrome 13.

Overall, it doesn't really matter if you choose IE9, Opera, or Safari. All three are very strong performers in Flash. Firefox falls to a distant second place behind what we consider to be three first-place finishers, while Chrome staggers behind in last place with its own half-baked-in Flash player.