AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Meet The FirePro W-Series
As mentioned, AMD's FirePro W-series currently consists of four graphics products, though we hear that the entry-level W600 is nearly ready as well. We received samples of the two highest-end cards, the W9000 and W8000.
Technical details covering all of the products are still sparse, and AMD didn't break down all of the cards for us. However, using several additional sources, we were able to get most of the missing information.
|FirePro W9000
|FirePro W8000
|FirePro W7000
|FirePro W5000
|AMD Class
|Ultra High-End
|High-End
|High-End
|Mid-Range
|ALUs
|2048
|1792
|1280
|640
|GPU Clock
|975 MHz
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|825 MHz
|Texture Units
|128
|112
|80
|40
|ROPs
|32
|32
|32
|16
|Pixel Fill Rate
|31.2 Gpixels/s
|28.8 Gpixels/s
|30.4 Gpixels/s
|13.2 Gpixels/s
|Texture Fill Rate
|124.8 Gtex/s
|100.8 Gtex/s
|76 Gtex/s
|33 Gtex/s
|Memory GDDR5
|6 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory Interface
|384-Bit
|256-Bit
|256-Bit
|128-Bit
|Memory Clock
|1375 MHz
|1375 MHz
|1200 MHz
|800 MHz
|Memory Bandwidth
|264 GB/s
|176 GB/s
|153.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|TFLOPs SP
|4096
|3225.6
|2432
|1267.2
|TFLOPs DP
|1024
|806.4
|152
|79.2
|Codename
|Tahiti XT
|Tahiti Pro
|Pitcairn
|Pitcairn
|Maximum PowerConsumption
|278 Watt(measured)
|198 Watt(measured)
|<=150 Watt(estimated)
|<=75 Watt(estimated)
|Power Connectors
|8-Pin + 6-Pin
|2 x 6-Pin
|6-Pin
|None
|Connectors
|6 x Mini DP3D StereoGenlock/Framelock
|4 x DP3D Stereo Genlock/Framelock
|4 x DP3D Stereo (opt. Bracket) Genlock/Framelock
|2 x DP + DL-DVI3D Stereo (opt. Bracket)
|MSRP
|$3999
|$1599
|$899
|$599
AMD FirePro W9000
AMD FirePro W8000
The design and exterior of the cards are similar to the consumer Tahiti-based cards, except for the power connectors, which can be found in the back. Plugging in auxiliary power makes the long cards even longer, which is something that system builders will have to take into account. Also, the I/O brackets reflect a more workstation-oriented audience, going heavy on DisplayPort connectivity.
I bet most professionals wont touch these cards until atleast 3-4 driver revisions. These cards are newer, and perform worse than competitions older.
2. Also, how do the consumer cards perform on these pro softwares ?
in the end I'm glad to see that AMD graphic section is trying to make an effort, not like the their proc section..
So depending on what you use it for, it may very well be a great choice.
Yes, this is a brand new architecture and yes, performance improvements will continue to be made with subsequent driver optimizations.
AFAIK, its not possible now to BIOS mod a regular 7970 into a W9000. AMD and Nvidia have become smarter.