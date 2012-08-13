AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Meet The FirePro W-Series

As mentioned, AMD's FirePro W-series currently consists of four graphics products, though we hear that the entry-level W600 is nearly ready as well. We received samples of the two highest-end cards, the W9000 and W8000.

Technical details covering all of the products are still sparse, and AMD didn't break down all of the cards for us. However, using several additional sources, we were able to get most of the missing information.

FirePro W9000 FirePro W8000 FirePro W7000 FirePro W5000 AMD Class Ultra High-End High-End High-End Mid-Range ALUs 2048 1792 1280 640 GPU Clock 975 MHz 900 MHz 950 MHz 825 MHz Texture Units 128 112 80 40 ROPs 32 32 32 16 Pixel Fill Rate 31.2 Gpixels/s 28.8 Gpixels/s 30.4 Gpixels/s 13.2 Gpixels/s Texture Fill Rate 124.8 Gtex/s 100.8 Gtex/s 76 Gtex/s 33 Gtex/s Memory GDDR5 6 GB 4 GB 4 GB 2 GB Memory Interface 384-Bit 256-Bit 256-Bit 128-Bit Memory Clock 1375 MHz 1375 MHz 1200 MHz 800 MHz Memory Bandwidth 264 GB/s 176 GB/s 153.6 GB/s 102.4 GB/s TFLOPs SP 4096 3225.6 2432 1267.2 TFLOPs DP 1024 806.4 152 79.2 Codename Tahiti XT Tahiti Pro Pitcairn Pitcairn Maximum PowerConsumption 278 Watt(measured) 198 Watt(measured) <=150 Watt(estimated) <=75 Watt(estimated) Power Connectors 8-Pin + 6-Pin 2 x 6-Pin 6-Pin None Connectors 6 x Mini DP3D StereoGenlock/Framelock 4 x DP3D Stereo Genlock/Framelock 4 x DP3D Stereo (opt. Bracket) Genlock/Framelock 2 x DP + DL-DVI3D Stereo (opt. Bracket) MSRP $3999 $1599 $899 $599

AMD FirePro W9000

AMD FirePro W8000

The design and exterior of the cards are similar to the consumer Tahiti-based cards, except for the power connectors, which can be found in the back. Plugging in auxiliary power makes the long cards even longer, which is something that system builders will have to take into account. Also, the I/O brackets reflect a more workstation-oriented audience, going heavy on DisplayPort connectivity.