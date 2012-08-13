AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Testing: Workstation-Class Hardware And Software

We’re using a new dual-processor machine for our workstation benchmarks. You'll find the same system being used in our Workstation Graphics 2012 charts, too.

Our impetus for shifting to a new testing system is simple: we're not just about gaming, but also professional computing. We settled on this system because its dual-socket KCMA-D8 motherboard and AMD Opteron 4284 processors make it possible to build a budget-friendly workstation system that still packs a punch.

We're using an open-air test bench from Lian Li for our workstation benchmark system, which, in line with the FirePro cards, is bright red. Hopefully, everything still fits together once we get Kepler-based professional cards to review (Ed.: Christmas theme!).