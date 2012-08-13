AMD FirePro W8000 And W9000 Review: GCN Goes Pro

Testing: Workstation-Class Hardware And Software
We’re using a new dual-processor machine for our workstation benchmarks. You'll find the same system being used in our Workstation Graphics 2012 charts, too.
Our impetus for shifting to a new testing system is simple: we're not just about gaming, but also professional computing. We settled on this system because its dual-socket KCMA-D8 motherboard and AMD Opteron 4284 processors make it possible to build a budget-friendly workstation system that still packs a punch.
We're using an open-air test bench from Lian Li for our workstation benchmark system, which, in line with the FirePro cards, is bright red. Hopefully, everything still fits together once we get Kepler-based professional cards to review (Ed.: Christmas theme!).
|Technical Specifications
|CPU
|2 x Opteron 4284 (Valencia), 32 nm, 3 GHz Base, 3.7 GHz Turbo Core, Socket C32
|Cooler
|2 x Noctua NH-U12DO A3
|Mother Board
|Asus KCMA-D8
|Memory
|32 GB Kingston DDR3-1333 ECC
|Hard Disks
|Kingston V200 480 GB2 x Western Digital Caviar Blue 1 TB
|Power Supply Unit
|Seasonic 750 W, 80 PLUS Gold
|Case
|Lian Li PC-T60A ATX Test Bench
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|Benchmarks
|SPECviewperf 11 (Benchmark suite, 1920 x 1200)Rightware Basemark CLAutoCAD Design Suite Premium 2013 Autodesk Maya Entertainment Creation Suite Premium 2013Luxmark 2.5GPU Caps Viewer
|Graphics Cards and Drivers
|FirePro 8.982.3 Quadro/Tesla 297.03 WHQL
I bet most professionals wont touch these cards until atleast 3-4 driver revisions. These cards are newer, and perform worse than competitions older.
2. Also, how do the consumer cards perform on these pro softwares ?
in the end I'm glad to see that AMD graphic section is trying to make an effort, not like the their proc section..
So depending on what you use it for, it may very well be a great choice.
Yes, this is a brand new architecture and yes, performance improvements will continue to be made with subsequent driver optimizations.
AFAIK, its not possible now to BIOS mod a regular 7970 into a W9000. AMD and Nvidia have become smarter.