AMD FirePro W9100 Review: Hawaii Puts On Its Suit And Tie

FirePro W9100: Dimensions, Weight, And Features

Let’s take a quick look at the mechanical specs of the card:

Dimensions and Weight Length 11.1”, including power connectors > 12” (Remember, the PCIe power connectors are at the rear!) Depth 1.34”PCB to top of fans 0.2”back of PCB to top of back plate Height 4.06” from the top of the PCIe slot Weight 2.42 lbs

The card looks quite inconspicuous. Its plain black plastic cover reminds us of the Radeon HD 6970. Even the reference cooler seems to have stayed the same, which is somewhat sobering compared to Nvidia's redesigned Quadro cards.

The W9100’s thermal solution employs the same vapor chamber cooler we know from AMD's FirePro W9000. The prominent red fan forces air through the cooler; the hot air is expelled through the left side of the card, out of its I/O slot panel. As we already know from our Radeon R9 290X and 290 coverage, there is no way for this configuration to be quiet. But we are certain that it does its job.

The back of the card is dominated by a metal plate, which adds rigidity and does double duty cooling the memory packages mounted on that side of the PCB.

There's not much to see on the bottom except for this card's shroud.

The top of the card doesn’t sport any CrossFire connectors; the Hawaii GPU employs a DMA engine that enables CrossFire support through the PCI Express bus. There is one header up there though, which is also present on the FirePro W9000, and it's used for connecting the FirePro S400 synchronization module.

Six- and eight-pin auxiliary power connectors are found at the back of the card. We'll revisit their purpose when we dive deeper into the FirePro's power consumption.

Slot Panel Connectors

Apart from the six mini-DP connectors, which support up to six 4K monitors at 30 Hz, or up to three 4K monitors at 60 Hz, there is also a three-pin mini-DIN connector for 3D displays.