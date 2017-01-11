FSP Twins 500W Redundant PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The box is quite large, and on its front is a picture of the frame and both modules. There's an 80 PLUS Gold badge near the bottom-left corner, along with a five-year warranty icon. On the opposite side, one of three icons describes an interesting feature: the digital controllers that the frame and power modules are equipped with.

On the back, two tables depict the frame's power specifications with the modules installed, along with the modules' specs (they only have +12V and 5VSB outputs). Underneath is a features list that claims this PSU is ideal for mail, Web, or home servers. Moreover, FSP mentions its Guardian software, which monitors vital aspects of the PSU in real time and keeps logs of up to seven days of use. Finally, a useful diagram depicts all available connectors, though it's missing cable lengths.

Contents

Inside the packaging are two smaller boxes containing the frame and both power modules.

Here's the box with the power modules.

The frame is protected adequately by packing foam.

The accessories box contains a small folded paper that serves as the user's manual, two sets of screws, a pair of power cables, a FDD adapter cable, a USB header male-to-USB male adapter, and a bracket.

Exterior

Here is one of the power modules. Two are needed for the frame to operate properly.

The module's cooling fan is small but powerful. It makes a lot of noise at high speeds, but thankfully the fan control circuit doesn't push it hard very often.

One of these two photos depicts the power specifications label.

In addition to the AC receptacle up front, there's also an illuminated push-button that's used to reset each module in case the frame's alarm is activated.

Inside the frame, you'll find the DC-DC converters responsible for generating the minor rails, along with the circuit that regulates -12V output.

On the bottom of the frame, a large sticker includes a power specifications table.

There is a plastic grommet around the cable exit hole protecting the cables from the chassis' edges.

It would be ideal if the modules were equipped with power switches.

Cabling

All cables are flat and consist of darkened wires. The 24-pin ATX connector mainly uses 16-gauge wires, so it's quite rigid and will probably complicate the cable routing and installation process.