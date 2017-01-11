FSP Twins 500W Redundant PSU Review

FSP Guardian Software

FSP's Guardian app employs a plain-looking interface. We're not bothered by this, though. Rather, we prefer simplicity over complicated controls that can be hard to use.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Here's the program's home page. From it, you can check the total power output of all rails, the current and accumulated operation time, total electricity cost, and the frame's temperature. There also two indicators showing the modules' functionality. When they're green, everything is fine. On the other hand, red signifies trouble.

Each module has is own status section where you can monitor the input voltage and current, the +12V rail's output voltage and respective current, the fan's speed, and the temperature inside the module. We'd like FSP to add an efficiency reading, along with the 5VSB rail's status. There aren't any control options, either. It'd at least be nice to specify a fan speed setting.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The app's second tab is where you'll find the system log, which provides access to previous records and graphs showing the current data of each module.

The product's information is shown on this page, along with the firmware and software versions.

A settings page allows you to set the cost of electricity, your preferred temperature unit, and the software's color settings. It's also possible to check whether the modules' LED indicators are working correctly. When you slide the button in the "Modular Indication" frame to the right, the corresponding module's LED should start blinking.