FSP Twins 500W Redundant PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time result is very long since the bulk caps of both modules are utilized in this test. On top of that, we need to see a large number for a smooth transition to take place from one module to the other in case of a failure.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is quite low with 115V input, while it's on the high side with 230V (still, we see less than 50A).

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the Twins 500W's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.337A 1.995A 1.988A 0.990A 49.75 67.540% 8233 RPM 53.8 dB(A) 37.05°C 0.939 12.056V 5.005V 3.316V 5.049V 73.66 40.97°C 115.1V 2 5.726A 3.001A 2.990A 1.190A 99.74 78.498% 8782 RPM 55.3 dB(A) 38.99°C 0.970 12.033V 4.986V 3.307V 5.032V 127.06 43.43°C 115.1V 3 9.471A 3.515A 3.514A 1.395A 149.84 82.945% 8844 RPM 55.6 dB(A) 39.16°C 0.978 12.013V 4.973V 3.298V 5.013V 180.65 43.82°C 115.1V 4 13.224A 4.034A 4.009A 1.600A 199.79 85.260% 9124 RPM 55.2 dB(A) 39.44°C 0.986 11.992V 4.962V 3.291V 4.995V 234.33 44.60°C 115.1V 5 16.646A 5.052A 5.029A 1.805A 249.74 86.466% 9294 RPM 54.9 dB(A) 39.89°C 0.989 11.972V 4.945V 3.279V 4.977V 288.83 45.52°C 115.1V 6 20.082A 6.090A 6.055A 2.015A 299.71 87.120% 9609 RPM 54.7 dB(A) 40.52°C 0.991 11.947V 4.928V 3.268V 4.958V 344.02 46.43°C 115.1V 7 23.524A 7.126A 7.084A 2.225A 349.72 87.371% 9836 RPM 52.2 dB(A) 41.14°C 0.993 11.930V 4.912V 3.259V 4.940V 400.27 47.53°C 115.1V 8 26.992A 8.180A 8.127A 2.436A 399.76 87.408% 10316 RPM 50.4 dB(A) 41.98°C 0.994 11.905V 4.894V 3.249V 4.920V 457.35 48.73°C 115.1V 9 30.915A 8.711A 8.673A 2.440A 449.73 87.406% 10718 RPM 51.6 dB(A) 42.88°C 0.995 11.875V 4.882V 3.240V 4.911V 514.53 50.12°C 115.1V 10 34.551A 9.248A 9.192A 3.075A 499.67 87.196% 11062 RPM 52.5 dB(A) 43.90°C 0.996 11.865V 4.869V 3.231V 4.877V 573.04 51.63°C 115.1V 11 38.834A 9.258A 9.211A 3.078A 549.61 87.074% 11556 RPM 54.8 dB(A) 44.62°C 0.997 11.843V 4.863V 3.223V 4.870V 631.20 52.90°C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 16.026A 16.004A 0.004A 131.32 75.947% 14706 RPM 53.5 dB(A) 43.43°C 0.976 12.011V 4.863V 3.260V 5.091V 172.91 47.57°C 115.1V CL2 41.624A 1.004A 1.003A 1.002A 507.25 88.205% 11013 RPM 52.5 dB(A) 44.03°C 0.996 11.868V 4.955V 3.264V 4.997V 575.08 51.42°C 115.1V

Load regulation at +12V is satisfactory, but it's quite loose on the minor rails. Apparently, the frame's DC-DC converters need some modification in order to offer tighter voltage outputs.

Efficiency under light loads is pretty low because the output of two PSUs is combined, doubling their power losses. Moreover, under high ambient temperatures, both fans are quite loud. We also notice a fan bearing noise in the 8000-10,000 RPM range. For those of you who weren't expecting such high acoustic readings, remember that this is a server-class PSU running under tough conditions. In addition to costing more money, professional power supplies delivering increased reliability and redundant functionality also tend to be loud. If you don't want a noisy PC, stay away from this FSP offering.

FSP Guardian Screenshots

