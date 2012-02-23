AMD FX Vs. Intel Core i3: Exploring Game Performance With Cheap GPUs

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
Performance Target: 30 FPS Minimum
Unlike the prior two titles, Just Cause 2 did help demonstrate the difference between processors in our previous analysis. Last time around, the Core i3-2100 managed to achieve a 28% higher minimum frame rate and a 15% higher average frame rate compared to the FX-4100.
This game is hard on AMD's Radeon HD 5570; we had to drop to 1366x768 for a 30 FPS minimum frame rate.
Despite our previous benchmark results, CPU choice makes very little difference when we step down to lower-end graphics cards. Average frame rates are notably better than the other games we’ve tested, too (showing 40 FPS+ for all configurations). Maybe the load will shift to our CPUs when we raise the performance target to 40 FPS minimum and 60 FPS average?
Performance Target: 40 FPS Minimum, 60 FPS Average
Intel's Core i3-2100 has a very slight advantage paired up to AMD's Radeon HD 6950. But the 4 FPS spread isn't something you'd identify while playing through this game. This does support what we saw from the Radeon HD 7970, though.
We had to drop the Radeon HD 5570-based configuration to 720p and the 6770 to 1680x1050 in order to hit our performance target. As we've seen several times already, the Radeon HD 6850 and 6950 are able to handle 1080p without any trouble.
So if you need a new system and can't afford an i5, just buy a cheap 1155 SB as a placeholder until you can . Like the conclusion states, the upgrade path is there -- I just think that if it's a temporary step, you might as well save $60 to $80 if you're upgrading in the next 4 months anyway. You'd be surprised how fast the SB budget parts are, and they're fast enough to get you through till IB.
It would be nice if they through Civ 5 or MW3 in but at least on the FPS front, I think BF3 has a bigger following on the PC and the same thing goes for Skyrim. Not sure how many people are still playing Just Cause 2 though. In either case, I think this has more to do with being able to compare these results to the results from past benchmarks they've run.
The line graph is better way to show it's behaviour over a period of time rather than a flat average, which doesn't explain frequent dips or long stretches of smooth gameplay in fps and such.
A very informative and realistic article, nice work Tom's. Lets hope AMD has something with piledriver.
If DC Sandy Bridges could be unlocked, they would be so good for gaming.