AMD FX Vs. Intel Core i3: Exploring Game Performance With Cheap GPUs

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Performance Target: 30 FPS Minimum
We know Metro to be a graphics-limited title capable of dropping very high-end boards to their knees. In our last story, however, we used the Very High quality preset and barely achieved a 16 FPS minimum frame rate. Now that our target is 30 FPS, we have to drop our settings and see what happens.
The results are fairly close across the board, although the Core i3-2100 demonstrates a lead in some parts of the benchmark when the Radeon HD 5570 is used. This is interesting because low-end GPUs most often limit graphics performance. But the results make more sense when you remember that a low-end card must necessarily be used in conjunction with lower resolutions and detail settings. The Radeon HD 5570 was the only card that couldn’t handle 1080p, so it was tested at 1366x768.
This is the first time we've seen a sizable gap between processors, so we're curious to see what will happen when we smooth out performance by targeting higher frame rates.
Performance Target: 40 FPS Minimum, 60 FPS Average
Faced with higher frame rate targets, we see noteworthy differences in performance. Finally, we see evidence of processor choice affecting performance in a definitive way.
We had to drop our Radeon HD 5570-based setup to 1024x768 to hit these numbers. And while the Core i3-2100 capitalizes on the lesser workload, the FX-4100 is unable to push frame rates much higher than it did in our prior analysis. The story is similar across all graphics cards.
The differences are too large to ignore. Interestingly, the FX-4100’s minimum frame rate never exceeds 34 FPS, suggesting a particular bottleneck that didn't affect the Core i3, which manages to hit a 45 FPS minimum.
So if you need a new system and can't afford an i5, just buy a cheap 1155 SB as a placeholder until you can . Like the conclusion states, the upgrade path is there -- I just think that if it's a temporary step, you might as well save $60 to $80 if you're upgrading in the next 4 months anyway. You'd be surprised how fast the SB budget parts are, and they're fast enough to get you through till IB.
It would be nice if they through Civ 5 or MW3 in but at least on the FPS front, I think BF3 has a bigger following on the PC and the same thing goes for Skyrim. Not sure how many people are still playing Just Cause 2 though. In either case, I think this has more to do with being able to compare these results to the results from past benchmarks they've run.
The line graph is better way to show it's behaviour over a period of time rather than a flat average, which doesn't explain frequent dips or long stretches of smooth gameplay in fps and such.
A very informative and realistic article, nice work Tom's. Lets hope AMD has something with piledriver.
If DC Sandy Bridges could be unlocked, they would be so good for gaming.