AMD FX Vs. Intel Core i3: Exploring Game Performance With Cheap GPUs

Following our sub-$200 gaming CPU comparison, we put Intel's Core i3-2100 and AMD's FX-4100 under the microscope. This time, we test a number of different graphics cards from AMD to see how GPUs affect perceived processor bottlenecks.

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Performance Target: 30 FPS Minimum

Between our first sub-$200 gaming CPU article and now, Bethesda released a Skyrim patch that greatly improves performance. This game was particularly processor-dependent last time. That's not so much the case now.

There’s almost no differentiation between CPUs. Average frame rates are dismal, though, so let’s see how these competing platforms fare when the settings are lowered to facilitate better performance.

Performance Target: 40 FPS Minimum, 60 FPS Average

Little changes until we install AMD's Radeon HD 6950. Suddenly, Intel's Core i3-2100 takes off with a notable lead. The FX-4100 delivers playable frame rates, but the Sandy Bridge-based CPU maintains a 10 FPS spread.

167 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ilysaml 23 February 2012 11:18
    Great...AMD is still capable.
  • reyshan 23 February 2012 11:27
    Whats with the line graph Don, it's hard to read especially with the choice of color on the lines. Bring back the bar graphs.:)
  • jjb8675309 23 February 2012 11:28
    This is a great article, Toms needs more budget rundowns like this and perhaps more games in the test sweet that exploit the cpu difference more...
  • compton 23 February 2012 11:28
    I think if you're really budget limited, but need to build a system today, buying 1155 makes a little more sense. Get a decent motherboard, then get an 1155 Celeron G530/540 or Pentium. Then save up some money, and upgrade to an Ivy Bridge CPU later. The i3 is great, but the i5s are a much better deal $/performance.

    So if you need a new system and can't afford an i5, just buy a cheap 1155 SB as a placeholder until you can . Like the conclusion states, the upgrade path is there -- I just think that if it's a temporary step, you might as well save $60 to $80 if you're upgrading in the next 4 months anyway. You'd be surprised how fast the SB budget parts are, and they're fast enough to get you through till IB.

  • esrever 23 February 2012 11:41
    would be nice if more benchmarks were done, there are a lot of popular games that would be nice to test like civ 5, l4d2 or similar source game, mw3, SWTOR ect. Even if some of them aren't the most demanding games it would be nice to see them as they would be more relevant than dirt 3 or battlefield 3 single player.
  • jp182 23 February 2012 11:48
    esreverwould be nice if more benchmarks were done, there are a lot of popular games that would be nice to test like civ 5, l4d2 or similar source game, mw3, SWTOR ect. Even if some of them aren't the most demanding games it would be nice to see them as they would be more relevant than dirt 3 or battlefield 3 single player.
    It would be nice if they through Civ 5 or MW3 in but at least on the FPS front, I think BF3 has a bigger following on the PC and the same thing goes for Skyrim. Not sure how many people are still playing Just Cause 2 though. In either case, I think this has more to do with being able to compare these results to the results from past benchmarks they've run.
  • manu 11 23 February 2012 11:50
    Thanks for appreciating our feedback, thank you very much. Great Article As always.
  • lemlo 23 February 2012 11:55
    9527590 said:
    Whats with the line graph Don, it's hard to read especially with the choice of color on the lines. Bring back the bar graphs.:)


    The line graph is better way to show it's behaviour over a period of time rather than a flat average, which doesn't explain frequent dips or long stretches of smooth gameplay in fps and such.

    A very informative and realistic article, nice work Tom's. Lets hope AMD has something with piledriver.
  • amdfangirl 23 February 2012 12:04
    Sucks that the Core i3 can't be overclocked like the legendary e4xxx series or the e2160 which you could get a 100% OC with.

    If DC Sandy Bridges could be unlocked, they would be so good for gaming.
  • erunion 23 February 2012 12:04
    Love the FPS graphed over time. Keep using them!
