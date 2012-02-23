AMD FX Vs. Intel Core i3: Exploring Game Performance With Cheap GPUs

Benchmark Results: StarCraft II
Performance Target: 30 FPS Minimum
Finally, let’s consider StarCraft II, a real-time strategy game notorious for its processor dependency. We start with the 30 FPS minimum frame rate target.
Our minimum goal of achieving 30 FPS proves irrelevant, as the demanding benchmark we use pushes both of these CPUs to their limits. The Core i3's advantage is clear. There’s no point to running a second set of benchmarks targeting 40 FPS when we can’t keep these platforms over 16 FPS, regardless of settings or resolutions.
To the FX-4100’s credit, this is a very demanding benchmark, and most StarCraft games won't push a machine quite as hard. There are some custom maps that tax processor performance, though, so the benchmark's validity stands. If you're wondering why the frame rate climbs over time, that's because units are destroyed and removed, alleviating the load. Regardless of the caveats, Intel's Core i3-2100 shows itself superior in this title.
So if you need a new system and can't afford an i5, just buy a cheap 1155 SB as a placeholder until you can . Like the conclusion states, the upgrade path is there -- I just think that if it's a temporary step, you might as well save $60 to $80 if you're upgrading in the next 4 months anyway. You'd be surprised how fast the SB budget parts are, and they're fast enough to get you through till IB.
It would be nice if they through Civ 5 or MW3 in but at least on the FPS front, I think BF3 has a bigger following on the PC and the same thing goes for Skyrim. Not sure how many people are still playing Just Cause 2 though. In either case, I think this has more to do with being able to compare these results to the results from past benchmarks they've run.
The line graph is better way to show it's behaviour over a period of time rather than a flat average, which doesn't explain frequent dips or long stretches of smooth gameplay in fps and such.
A very informative and realistic article, nice work Tom's. Lets hope AMD has something with piledriver.
If DC Sandy Bridges could be unlocked, they would be so good for gaming.