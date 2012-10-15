AMD FX-4170 Vs. Intel Core i3-3220: Which ~$125 CPU Should You Buy?

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

Particularly when we use 3DMark 11's Extreme preset, the overall suite score is almost entirely dependent on graphics performance, and so the benchmark turns back near-identical results.

The Physics subtest, however, is very much processor-bound. Because the Core i5 shows up to this fight with four x86 cores, the threaded metric hands it a decisive win. The two quad-threaded models are more evenly matched.

SiSoftware's Sandra diagnostic puts the FX-4170 and Core i3-3220 fairly close together in several measurements as well. The one exception is Sandra's Multi-Media Int x16 iSSE4.1 test, where four integer clusters help facilitate theoretical performance close to what a Core i5 is able to achieve.