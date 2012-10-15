AMD FX-4170 Vs. Intel Core i3-3220: Which ~$125 CPU Should You Buy?

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 And DiRT Showdown
Battlefield 3's single-player campaign is largely graphics limited, so the fact that all three platforms turn back similar results from our Radeon HD 7970 was to be expected. At 1920x1080 and Ultra quality settings, the graphics card plays more of a role in determining performance than any of these three CPUs.
We took some time to develop a DiRT Showdown test methodology that produces consistent numbers, and the results here suggest the game is, like Battlefield, fairly GPU-dependent. The Core i5 does establish a slight advantage, though it's hardly significant.
Hope Piledriver is all that it promises and more.
"...but Tomorrow Shows More Promise for AMD".
Tomorrow...as in ... Oct 16, 2012 or is it only figurative?
At 3.3 GHz, the 6100 doesn't fare well. It's easily out-gamed by the FX-4170, and only gets a bit of a break in highly threaded apps.