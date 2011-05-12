Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Black And White Uniformity, Viewing Angles

Another measurable aspect of panel performance is brightness uniformity. Most manufacturers calibrate displays based on the center point of the screen. However, every area of the screen behaves differently. Sometimes you can get better performance in one specific region. As a result, we have added a nine-point black and white luminance test to measure the performance of each monitor's panel.

Gateway One ZX4931 White Luminance cd/m^2 137.7135 155.0922 141.8398 140.4738 163.2266 144.9958 139.0497 151.8800 141.6339 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.1970 0.2107 0.1861 0.1499 0.1998 0.1730 0.1618 0.2206 0.1403

The ZX4931 produces a high white luminance towards the center, and the values fall off as you move toward the corners. Black production is a little better, but the center-top and center-bottom areas of the screen appear brighter. The overall uniformity is poor, and viewing angles tend to enhance the visual differences between regions.

HP TouchSmart 310 White Luminance cd/m^2 145.8242 168.2889 170.8824 147.8051 180.3175 167.0457 162.6824 175.5959 174.7452 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.1478 0.1667 0.1835 0.1583 0.1615 0.1702 0.1849 0.2137 0.1832

HP's TouchSmart 23" produces decent overall uniformity, but it has weak white luminance near the left side. In actual use, we only see a problem if you are viewing the display from the left. Black luminance is mostly even, though the center-bottom edge tends to appear slightly brighter.