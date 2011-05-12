Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Benchmark Results: General Performance
We don't want to give you the wrong impression. The Athlon II X2 245e (TouchSmart 310) and Pentium E5800 (ZX4931) offer excellent CPU performance. Our Brazos-based system is able to close the performance gap in PCMark Vantage specifically because it's equipped with an SSD.
The dual-core E-350 APU has enough CPU power to perform basic tasks like virus scanning with ease, but it still pales in comparison to what's inside these all-in-one PCs. This fight isn't fair, though, since the SSD-equipped Brazos-based configuration can read so much faster. If you're worried about AV software slowing down an older PC or a less-powerful all-in-one, don't assume longer scan times are the result of inadequate CPU horsepower. Slow scanning performance is mostly the result of a hard drive that can't keep up.
WinRAR, a more processor-bound workload, demonstrates that our all-in-ones are, in fact, more powerful than the reference Brazos-based configuration.
The ZX4931's WiFi performance seems disappointing. Gateway could be using a 1x1 WiFi antenna configuration. If the ZX4931 uses a 2x1 Wi-Fi card, then there is a design flaw somewhere. Either way, this may be an important issue if you plan to stream videos over your network.
Toms strikes another blow against boring reviews. Good job.
In reference to the article, while desktop DIY rigs are definitely orientated to serve a central purpose, these all-in-ones are just as purpose built to serve an environment. (eg kitchen, living area)
Make touchscreens more seamless. By seamless I mean cheap. Where is the touch screen film I can just roll over whatever I want? How about a coffee table that recognizes my devices and my Heineken?
What I meant was that until we have better voice control / input, a keypad will be necessary because typing on a vertical touchscreen, which is obviously awkward, would not suffice to do say a high school homework assignment.
Even with better voice input there may be some physical interface like a mouse. Right now cutting edge voice control for consumers is what we find with Ford's "Sync." But that would not work for a work station.
Touch screens like the Ipad have their strengths but nobody thinks they will replace computers with keyboards (nettops excepted).
However, if we have a "Watson" interface where we can provide input via voice control: that is the future of computers. With Watson you could virtually ask it to do any function, search any website or dictate a spreadsheet to it. Per your example, you could ask Watson to make your coffee and then put the morning newspaper on the built-in LCD coffee table viewer, turn the AC down to 75 degrees and find out what traffic is for the morning commute and it would be cable of doing all these things with voice input only. Bill Gates's home has many of these functions without an AI interface.
The next step forward is voice control that works!
Just point your finger at your display for a while. Your arm will start hurting after about 2 minutes.
If you want to see something specifically please let us know. If there is one thing missing, it's more discussion on software/touchscreen demos, but we provided these as videos. And, as this is Tom's Hardware not Tom's software, we wanted to focus on the hardware.