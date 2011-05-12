Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Benchmark Results: General Performance

We don't want to give you the wrong impression. The Athlon II X2 245e (TouchSmart 310) and Pentium E5800 (ZX4931) offer excellent CPU performance. Our Brazos-based system is able to close the performance gap in PCMark Vantage specifically because it's equipped with an SSD.

The dual-core E-350 APU has enough CPU power to perform basic tasks like virus scanning with ease, but it still pales in comparison to what's inside these all-in-one PCs. This fight isn't fair, though, since the SSD-equipped Brazos-based configuration can read so much faster. If you're worried about AV software slowing down an older PC or a less-powerful all-in-one, don't assume longer scan times are the result of inadequate CPU horsepower. Slow scanning performance is mostly the result of a hard drive that can't keep up.

WinRAR, a more processor-bound workload, demonstrates that our all-in-ones are, in fact, more powerful than the reference Brazos-based configuration.

The ZX4931's WiFi performance seems disappointing. Gateway could be using a 1x1 WiFi antenna configuration. If the ZX4931 uses a 2x1 Wi-Fi card, then there is a design flaw somewhere. Either way, this may be an important issue if you plan to stream videos over your network.