Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Benchmark Results: Gaming Performance
When it comes to integrated gaming, AMD's Brazos platform still impresses. Gateway's ZX4931 relies on Intel GMA X4500HD, which can't even generate a score in 3DMark or Left 4 Dead 2. On the all-in-one PCs, we experienced nothing but crashes.
CPU and GPU performance both have a strong influence on World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. The Radeon HD 4270 (TouchSmart 310) can't outperform AMD's Radeon HD 6310 (ASRock E350M1) alone, but it can once you pair it with a more powerful Athlon II X2 245e.
Gateway's ZX4931 is in a different boat. A decent CPU, such as Intel's Pentium E5800, cannot make up for the performance of a poor graphics engine like the GMA X4500HD.
Of course, World of Warcraft tends to be a special case where you need balanced CPU and GPU performance. Similar to Left 4 Dead 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is more sensitive to GPU performance. With that said, you're going to get better performance out of a Brazos-based system.
Toms strikes another blow against boring reviews. Good job.
In reference to the article, while desktop DIY rigs are definitely orientated to serve a central purpose, these all-in-ones are just as purpose built to serve an environment. (eg kitchen, living area)
Make touchscreens more seamless. By seamless I mean cheap. Where is the touch screen film I can just roll over whatever I want? How about a coffee table that recognizes my devices and my Heineken?
What I meant was that until we have better voice control / input, a keypad will be necessary because typing on a vertical touchscreen, which is obviously awkward, would not suffice to do say a high school homework assignment.
Even with better voice input there may be some physical interface like a mouse. Right now cutting edge voice control for consumers is what we find with Ford's "Sync." But that would not work for a work station.
Touch screens like the Ipad have their strengths but nobody thinks they will replace computers with keyboards (nettops excepted).
However, if we have a "Watson" interface where we can provide input via voice control: that is the future of computers. With Watson you could virtually ask it to do any function, search any website or dictate a spreadsheet to it. Per your example, you could ask Watson to make your coffee and then put the morning newspaper on the built-in LCD coffee table viewer, turn the AC down to 75 degrees and find out what traffic is for the morning commute and it would be cable of doing all these things with voice input only. Bill Gates's home has many of these functions without an AI interface.
The next step forward is voice control that works!
Just point your finger at your display for a while. Your arm will start hurting after about 2 minutes.
If you want to see something specifically please let us know. If there is one thing missing, it's more discussion on software/touchscreen demos, but we provided these as videos. And, as this is Tom's Hardware not Tom's software, we wanted to focus on the hardware.