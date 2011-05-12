Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Benchmark Results: Gaming Performance

When it comes to integrated gaming, AMD's Brazos platform still impresses. Gateway's ZX4931 relies on Intel GMA X4500HD, which can't even generate a score in 3DMark or Left 4 Dead 2. On the all-in-one PCs, we experienced nothing but crashes.

CPU and GPU performance both have a strong influence on World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. The Radeon HD 4270 (TouchSmart 310) can't outperform AMD's Radeon HD 6310 (ASRock E350M1) alone, but it can once you pair it with a more powerful Athlon II X2 245e.

Gateway's ZX4931 is in a different boat. A decent CPU, such as Intel's Pentium E5800, cannot make up for the performance of a poor graphics engine like the GMA X4500HD.

Of course, World of Warcraft tends to be a special case where you need balanced CPU and GPU performance. Similar to Left 4 Dead 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is more sensitive to GPU performance. With that said, you're going to get better performance out of a Brazos-based system.