Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Size Profile

Manufacturers often use strange methods to measure monitors. Even at a specific LCD size, some all-in-one PCs take up more space than others. When you factor in the base, angle, and monitor design, you discover that viewing area isn’t the only determinant of size.

We take multiple measurements so that you know how much 3D space these all-in-ones occupy before buying.

Brand Gateway HP Model ZX4931 TouchSmart 310 Length 21.5" 21" Width 10" 9" Height 17.5" 15.5" Weight (lbs.) 23.3 18.7

Keep in mind that width may vary by about 1" if you don’t use monitor tilt. All displays are tilted as far as possible when taking measurements. Our length and width values indicate the minimum desktop real estate you need to adequately accommodate a given all-in-one.