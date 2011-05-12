Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Test Setup And Display Specifications
|Reference Hardware
|Processor
|AMD E-350 APU (Dual-Core, 1.6 GHz)
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600
|Motherboard
|ASRock E350M1
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon HD 6310
|Hard Drive
|Intel X25-M 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s (System Drive)
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 64-bit
|Graphics Driver
|Catalyst 11.3
|Wireless
|Edimax 150 Mb/s 802.11b/g/n nano USB Adapter (EW-7811Un)
|Windows Update
|3/28/2011
At $110, ASRock's E350M1 is one of the best examples of how AMD can maintain a low price point and still provide competitive performance. That's why we're using it as a reference point against our budget all-in-ones.
|Test Systems
|Brand
|Gateway
|HP
|Model
|ZX4931-31e
|TouchSmart 310-1125y
|Processor
|Intel Pentium E5800 (Dual-Core, 3.2 GHz)
|AMD Athlon II X2 245e (Dual-Core, 2.9 GHz)
|Memory
|Unifosa 3 GB (1 x 2 GB, 1 x 1 GB) DDR3-1333
|Samsung 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333
|Graphics
|Intel GMA X4500HD
|AMD Radeon HD 4270
|Hard Drive
|Hitachi 7200 RPM, 500 GB
|Hitachi 7200 RPM, 750 GB
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Home Premium SP1 64-bit
|Windows 7 Home Premium SP1 64-bit
|Graphics Driver
|8.15.10.2302
|8.733.0.0
|Windows Update
|3/28/2011
The display is just as important as the internal hardware in an all-in-one PC. That's why we are subjecting these screens to our monitor benchmarks as well.
|Brand
|Gateway
|HP
|Model
|2311x
|TouchSmart 310
|Type
|LED
|LED
|Panel Type
|TN
|TN
|Screen Size
|21.5"
|21"
|Max Resolution
|1920x1080
|1600x900
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Response Time
|5 ms
|5 ms
|Brightness cd/m^2
|300
|300
Toms strikes another blow against boring reviews. Good job.
In reference to the article, while desktop DIY rigs are definitely orientated to serve a central purpose, these all-in-ones are just as purpose built to serve an environment. (eg kitchen, living area)
Make touchscreens more seamless. By seamless I mean cheap. Where is the touch screen film I can just roll over whatever I want? How about a coffee table that recognizes my devices and my Heineken?
What I meant was that until we have better voice control / input, a keypad will be necessary because typing on a vertical touchscreen, which is obviously awkward, would not suffice to do say a high school homework assignment.
Even with better voice input there may be some physical interface like a mouse. Right now cutting edge voice control for consumers is what we find with Ford's "Sync." But that would not work for a work station.
Touch screens like the Ipad have their strengths but nobody thinks they will replace computers with keyboards (nettops excepted).
However, if we have a "Watson" interface where we can provide input via voice control: that is the future of computers. With Watson you could virtually ask it to do any function, search any website or dictate a spreadsheet to it. Per your example, you could ask Watson to make your coffee and then put the morning newspaper on the built-in LCD coffee table viewer, turn the AC down to 75 degrees and find out what traffic is for the morning commute and it would be cable of doing all these things with voice input only. Bill Gates's home has many of these functions without an AI interface.
The next step forward is voice control that works!
Just point your finger at your display for a while. Your arm will start hurting after about 2 minutes.
Fixed!
If you want to see something specifically please let us know. If there is one thing missing, it's more discussion on software/touchscreen demos, but we provided these as videos. And, as this is Tom's Hardware not Tom's software, we wanted to focus on the hardware.