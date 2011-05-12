Touchscreen Computing: Gateway ZX4931 And HP TouchSmart 310

Test Setup And Display Specifications

Reference Hardware Processor AMD E-350 APU (Dual-Core, 1.6 GHz) Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600 Motherboard ASRock E350M1 Graphics AMD Radeon HD 6310 Hard Drive Intel X25-M 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s (System Drive) Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate SP1 64-bit Graphics Driver Catalyst 11.3 Wireless Edimax 150 Mb/s 802.11b/g/n nano USB Adapter (EW-7811Un) Windows Update 3/28/2011

At $110, ASRock's E350M1 is one of the best examples of how AMD can maintain a low price point and still provide competitive performance. That's why we're using it as a reference point against our budget all-in-ones.

Test Systems Brand Gateway HP Model ZX4931-31e TouchSmart 310-1125y Processor Intel Pentium E5800 (Dual-Core, 3.2 GHz) AMD Athlon II X2 245e (Dual-Core, 2.9 GHz) Memory Unifosa 3 GB (1 x 2 GB, 1 x 1 GB) DDR3-1333 Samsung 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-1333 Graphics Intel GMA X4500HD AMD Radeon HD 4270 Hard Drive Hitachi 7200 RPM, 500 GB Hitachi 7200 RPM, 750 GB Operating System Windows 7 Home Premium SP1 64-bit Windows 7 Home Premium SP1 64-bit Graphics Driver 8.15.10.2302 8.733.0.0 Windows Update 3/28/2011

The display is just as important as the internal hardware in an all-in-one PC. That's why we are subjecting these screens to our monitor benchmarks as well.