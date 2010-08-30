Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2
DiRT 2 features spectacular visuals by racing game standards, and is incredibly fun to play right up through 1920x1080, Ultra Quality, with 4x AA enabled.
If you have enough money for a 2560x1600 monitor, yet still want to save cash by using one mid-priced graphics card, you’ll need to disable AA to use this resolution smoothly in DiRT 2. Jetway proves that extreme overclocking is also an option, if you can manage to reach the speed of its custom card. The more effective route would undoubtedly be to invest in SLI, which we've already seen scales incredibly.
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.