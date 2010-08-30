Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2

DiRT 2 features spectacular visuals by racing game standards, and is incredibly fun to play right up through 1920x1080, Ultra Quality, with 4x AA enabled.

If you have enough money for a 2560x1600 monitor, yet still want to save cash by using one mid-priced graphics card, you’ll need to disable AA to use this resolution smoothly in DiRT 2. Jetway proves that extreme overclocking is also an option, if you can manage to reach the speed of its custom card. The more effective route would undoubtedly be to invest in SLI, which we've already seen scales incredibly.