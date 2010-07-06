Trending

GeForce GTX 480M: AVADirect’s W880CU Is Packing The Heat

With the launch of its GeForce GTX 480M, Nvidia’s Fermi architecture takes center stage in high-end gaming notebooks. But is the notoriously-hot GPU able to compete against AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 5870? AVADirect gives us the answer with its new W880CU.

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2

The challenge in comparing different generations of graphics technology in DiRT 2 is that DX10 hardware automatically reverts to DX9 rendering, resulting in a drastic reduction in GPU load. The only “proper” way to compare today’s cards to the G92-based GeForce GTX 285M is with all configurations set to DX9 mode. Of course, most buyers would never do that. For this reason, we’ve tested both DX9 and DX11 modes on today’s DX11 mobile graphics hardware.

While every solution looks great in DX9 mode, the GeForce GTX 480M is the only mobile solution to keep its head above water (40 FPS average) in DX11 mode when using the panel’s native 1920x1080 resolution.

We suggest staying home with the desktop to anyone who simply must have a DiRT 2 fix at Ultra Quality and 4x MSAA.

