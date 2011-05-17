The Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Review: Take Off Your Ti

Zotac GeForce GTX 560 AMP! Edition

Zotac’s entry measures 9" x 4 ½", about three-quarters of an inch longer than a reference GeForce GTX 460. As usual, the AMP! Edition designates the company’s premium overclocked offering. This card's 950/1100 MHz core and memory clocks are 160 and 98 MHz above Nvidia's reference specifications, respectively.

Note that both PCIe power cables face the outside edge of the card. We prefer them up the top to save space behind the board, which often interferes with installed hard drives. But because this card isn't very long, this configuration shouldn’t present any problems for most folks.

Zotac’s orange-on-black color scheme is familiar, and a dual-fan arrangement seems plenty-capable of keeping the GF114 GPU cool. Three heat pipes channel heat away from the GPU block to the fan and fins on the right side of the card.

The outputs are standard fare: two dual-DVI outputs and a single mini-HDMI option share the space. Of course, Nvidia supports a maximum of two simultaneous outputs on all of its offerings, so you can't use all three connectors at the same time.

Zotac's bundle includes a mini-HDMI-to-HDMI adapter, DVI-to-VGA adapter, two Molex-to-6-pin-PCIe power adapters, a driver disk, user manual, and Zotac boost software bundle. It’s rare to see cards come with games anymore, but Zotac includes a download voucher for Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.

Also included is Zotac’s Firestorm overclocking software, an easy-to-use tool for pushing the factory ovberclock even further. We’d love to see the utility incorporate a voltage control option, but as you’ll see in the overclocking section, that might not be necessary for this particular card.

Zotac plans to ask $220 for its GeForce GTX 560 AMP! Edition card.