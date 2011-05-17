The Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Review: Take Off Your Ti

Asus GTX 560 DirectCU II TOP
Asus’ card shares the same 9" x 4 ½" PCB as Zotac's board. It's heavier, and feels a little sturdier, perhaps due to the DirectCU II metal fan shroud. Core and memory clocks of 925 and 1050 MHz are significantly higher than the 810/1002 MHz reference specification.
The dual PCIe power connectors are on the top edge of the card, enabling convenient access. Well done, Asus!
Asus’ DirectCU II cooler sports three 6 mm flattened heatpipes that pull heat away from the core and toward cooling fins and a fan on the right of the card. The company claims that this arrangement runs 20% cooler than a "generic" GeForce GTX 560 (whatever that is). We'll put the claim to the test shortly in our thermal tests.
Two DVI outputs and one mini-HDMI connector aren't at all surprising. But they satisfy the requisite connectors we'd want to see on a card like this.
A DVI-to-VGA adapter, two Molex-to-6-pin-PCIe power adapters, a mini-HDMI-to-HDMI adapter, a driver disk, and user manual are all part of the bundle.
What’s noteworthy is that the included SmartDoctor software is capable of raising the GPU voltage on premium Asus cards with voltage tweak technology, and the GeForce GTX 560 DirectCU II TOP happens to be one of those cards. This is a powerful tool for overclockers.
Asus’ GTX 560 DirectCU II TOP has a $220 MSRP, just like Zotac's board. Notice a pattern here? Nvidia is aiming for the $200 price range, but partners are sending out pricier overclocked cards for performance comparisons. Will that skew the value comparison? It'll undoubtedly have some effect.
if its not amd mucking with my mind and HD6870
EDIT* if its not amd mucking with my mind and HD6870 < HD5870 = HD6970
its Nvidia and GTX460 < GTX560Ti >
Yes companies exploit this but on the other hand would their product sell if they didn't? At-least now as well as it would otherwise.
Take the Xbox 360 as a example. Its predecessor was simply "Xbox"
It's not the 3rd console of the series and certainly isn't the 360th.
The 360 is completely meaningless in the name when it comes to the product.
They didn't want to name it Xbox 2 for the simple reason that loss of sales may occur because of the PS3's 3. They felt that some consumers may feel that because of the higher number the PS3 is superior and should buy that instead. As silly as this may sound to everyone they very likely are correct. Hence why the Xbox 360 was named such. But can you really blame them?
Final note: I personally find the 360's name funny as it would mean the Xbox 360 by name would be right at where the Xbox is and not of any change.
Why stop at the 560 TI? You can't use price as an excuse this time around because it costs about the same as the 6950.
Newegg has a bunch of 6870's costing less than $200 (one is $173 with rebate + free Shogun total war).
So it's slightly faster, has much better minimum framerates, consumes much less power and is cheaper. I don't see any compelling reason to buy this 560.
