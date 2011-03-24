Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

|Lost Planet 2
|Highest Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 4x MSAA or 32x CSAA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, DirectX 11, Steam version, Test A
|Just Cause 2
|Highest Quality Settings, No AA / 2x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
|Metro 2033
|High Quality Settings, AAA / 4x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Built-in Benchmark, Depth of Field filter enabled, Steam version
|F1 2010
|Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x AA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Steam version, Custom benchmark script, DX11 Rendering
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|High Quality Settings, SSAO, No AA / 16xAF, Ultra Quality Settings, 4x MSAA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Custom (Highest) Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x MSAA / 16xAF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, opening cinematic, 145 second sequence, FRAPS
|3DMark 11
|Performance Default
|HAWX 2
|Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA, 1920x1200, Retail Version, Built-in Benchmark, Tessellation on/off
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Ultra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, From Crushblow to The Krazzworks, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, FRAPS, DirectX 9 Rendering
GREAT for overclocking!
I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.