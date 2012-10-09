GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Long one of the most demanding titles in our suite, Metro 2033 continues to bring even flagship GPUs to their knees. We're dropping the detail preset to Medium and turning on adaptive anti-aliasing in order to realize playable performance in this title.

Although Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti does well, achieving playable performance, it's beaten by the GeForce GTX 560 and Radeon HD 6870.

With 4x MSAA enabled, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti's limited 128-bit memory bus becomes a severe bottleneck, as its finishing position falls under AMD's Radeon HD 7770.