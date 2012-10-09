GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Long one of the most demanding titles in our suite, Metro 2033 continues to bring even flagship GPUs to their knees. We're dropping the detail preset to Medium and turning on adaptive anti-aliasing in order to realize playable performance in this title.
Although Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti does well, achieving playable performance, it's beaten by the GeForce GTX 560 and Radeon HD 6870.
With 4x MSAA enabled, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti's limited 128-bit memory bus becomes a severe bottleneck, as its finishing position falls under AMD's Radeon HD 7770.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.