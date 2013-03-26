GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: Crysis 3
Our Crysis 3 testing involves the game's Medium detail preset, with the Motion Blur and Lens Flares options disabled. We do, however, turn on 2x SMAA to help smooth the title's edges.
In AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150, we found that Nvidia's 314.21 beta driver appeared to cause some stuttering on the company's cards. Therefore, we're reverting back to 314.07 for this game, with the exception of GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost, which is not supported by the older package.
The GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost generates an average frame rate on par with the Radeon HD 7850. Notice that Nvidia's latest suffers from a lower minimum frame rate than the rest of the field due to its 314.21 beta drive on our uncooperative test system. We've shared our results with Nvidia, and company representatives let us know they weren't able to reproduce our findings. This could be specific to our X79-based platform (we've been seeing an increasing number of X79-oriented issues lately), or perhaps related to Windows 8. We're investigating, and hope to have a more definitive answer shortly.
Frame rates over time correspond to the averages, just as we'd expect, except on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost, which spikes down quite a bit due to the driver issue previously mentioned.
We track more variance between successive frames from Nvidia's cards than the Radeon boards. However, with our 95th percentile numbers still under 15 ms, the results do not worry us.
http://www.anandtech.com/show/6838/nvidia-geforce-gtx-650-ti-boost-review-
(wonder why tom's review is swaying more in favour of kepler everytime I see)
Although I can't say the same about the power consumption and some part in me actually hoped and expected the card would come with a game bundle.
edit: hardwarecanucks / PCPerspective. A lot of sites agree with Tom's, 7850 and 650ti boost are about the same in performance.
But the point is that is similar to 7850 while its cheaper. Now that's what I wanted to see when I was saying we need better performance for $$$. Now lets see AMD dropping its prices too so we can have a sweat war between them that profits our wallet :D.
I still do not like the idea of Odd memory configuration. 1GB/2GB @ 192bit. The last 512MB from 2GB model is only getting 64bit memory bandwidth. Why cant they offer a a proper 1.5GB version @ middle price $159?
Tomshardware fail to bench 2GB 7850. I like to see that vs 2GB 650Ti Boost.
now, if amd brings back 7850 1gb, it'd be awesome (i don't buy the 'lack of gddr5 chips' excuse for a second).
will there be gtx650tiboost sli performance analysis vs 7790 cfx and 7850 1gb cfx? hopefully nvidia has good drivers available because the sub $200 gfx card price war just got heated up.
edit: imho nvidia is late to the sub $200 gfx card price war. this card shoulda come out instead of gtx 650ti (128bit). amd should be updating with new gcn cards soon while kepler 2.0 seems nowhere in sight. better late(!) than never, i guess..