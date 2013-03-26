GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: Crysis 3

Our Crysis 3 testing involves the game's Medium detail preset, with the Motion Blur and Lens Flares options disabled. We do, however, turn on 2x SMAA to help smooth the title's edges.

In AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150, we found that Nvidia's 314.21 beta driver appeared to cause some stuttering on the company's cards. Therefore, we're reverting back to 314.07 for this game, with the exception of GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost, which is not supported by the older package.

The GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost generates an average frame rate on par with the Radeon HD 7850. Notice that Nvidia's latest suffers from a lower minimum frame rate than the rest of the field due to its 314.21 beta drive on our uncooperative test system. We've shared our results with Nvidia, and company representatives let us know they weren't able to reproduce our findings. This could be specific to our X79-based platform (we've been seeing an increasing number of X79-oriented issues lately), or perhaps related to Windows 8. We're investigating, and hope to have a more definitive answer shortly.

Frame rates over time correspond to the averages, just as we'd expect, except on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost, which spikes down quite a bit due to the driver issue previously mentioned.

We track more variance between successive frames from Nvidia's cards than the Radeon boards. However, with our 95th percentile numbers still under 15 ms, the results do not worry us.