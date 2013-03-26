GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: Tomb Raider

We've seen Tomb Raider really tax fully modern graphics hardware. Although we're running this game at its Ultra detail preset, we're also dialing back its depth of field and HDAO options to Normal in the interest of playability.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost beats AMD's Radeon HD 7850 by a small margin. Impressive, considering the GeForce cards didn't run Tomb Raider well at all when the game launched.

We get little extra information from our frame rate over time chart, though it is easier to see how the Radeon HD 6870 struggles to matain more than 30 FPS.

Frame time variance is consistently low, except for AMD's Radeon HD 6870. But even the 7.8 ms 95th percentile result is too small to notice during game play.