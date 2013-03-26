GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: OpenCL/GPGPU
GPGPU using OpenCL
A selection of applications optimized for OpenCL (rather than proprietary APIs) allows us to create comparable results.
LuxMark 2.0/LuxRender
Rendering is an ideal application for GPU-accelerated computing, and AMD’s GCN-based Radeon cards are well-known for their ability to perform well in such workloads. The Bonaire-based Radeon HD 7790 slides in right between the Radeon HD 7770 and 7850, just like AMD promises it should. Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost lands between the 660 and 650 Ti, performing significantly slower than the Radeon cards.
RatGPU
This renderer seems to favor Nvidia's hardware, and we see the GeForce cards rally.
Bitmining
We're a little bit surprised to see the Radeon HD 7790 leading in this benchmark, outpacing even the 7850. We‘ll chalk this one up to Bonaire’s higher clock speeds. Not surprising is that this integer math-heavy test completely tanks on Nvidia's cards.
GPU Caps - PostFX
This benchmark is based on what was originally source code from Nvidia’s SDK; it combines graphics and compute tasks in a unique way. The 3D scene is rendered using OpenGL, and the GPU also handles all of the post-processing via OpenCL. Once more, the Radeons place according to their model number hierarchy, while the GeForce cards trundle along behind.
(wonder why tom's review is swaying more in favour of kepler everytime I see)
Although I can't say the same about the power consumption and some part in me actually hoped and expected the card would come with a game bundle.
edit: hardwarecanucks / PCPerspective. A lot of sites agree with Tom's, 7850 and 650ti boost are about the same in performance.
But the point is that is similar to 7850 while its cheaper. Now that's what I wanted to see when I was saying we need better performance for $$$. Now lets see AMD dropping its prices too so we can have a sweat war between them that profits our wallet :D.
I still do not like the idea of Odd memory configuration. 1GB/2GB @ 192bit. The last 512MB from 2GB model is only getting 64bit memory bandwidth. Why cant they offer a a proper 1.5GB version @ middle price $159?
Tomshardware fail to bench 2GB 7850. I like to see that vs 2GB 650Ti Boost.
now, if amd brings back 7850 1gb, it'd be awesome (i don't buy the 'lack of gddr5 chips' excuse for a second).
will there be gtx650tiboost sli performance analysis vs 7790 cfx and 7850 1gb cfx? hopefully nvidia has good drivers available because the sub $200 gfx card price war just got heated up.
edit: imho nvidia is late to the sub $200 gfx card price war. this card shoulda come out instead of gtx 650ti (128bit). amd should be updating with new gcn cards soon while kepler 2.0 seems nowhere in sight. better late(!) than never, i guess..