GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: OpenCL/GPGPU

GPGPU using OpenCL

A selection of applications optimized for OpenCL (rather than proprietary APIs) allows us to create comparable results.

LuxMark 2.0/LuxRender

Rendering is an ideal application for GPU-accelerated computing, and AMD’s GCN-based Radeon cards are well-known for their ability to perform well in such workloads. The Bonaire-based Radeon HD 7790 slides in right between the Radeon HD 7770 and 7850, just like AMD promises it should. Meanwhile, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost lands between the 660 and 650 Ti, performing significantly slower than the Radeon cards.

RatGPU

This renderer seems to favor Nvidia's hardware, and we see the GeForce cards rally.

Bitmining

We're a little bit surprised to see the Radeon HD 7790 leading in this benchmark, outpacing even the 7850. We‘ll chalk this one up to Bonaire’s higher clock speeds. Not surprising is that this integer math-heavy test completely tanks on Nvidia's cards.

GPU Caps - PostFX

This benchmark is based on what was originally source code from Nvidia’s SDK; it combines graphics and compute tasks in a unique way. The 3D scene is rendered using OpenGL, and the GPU also handles all of the post-processing via OpenCL. Once more, the Radeons place according to their model number hierarchy, while the GeForce cards trundle along behind.