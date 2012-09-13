Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: Max Payne 3
The original Max Payne was a high-profile title on the PC, and 2012's release pays homage to its predecessor. Our in-game benchmark captures an intense sequence from Chapter 9, Save 6, where Max escapes a rooftop attack by blowing up a helicopter.
We're using Normal detail settings and enabling SSAO for our first round of testing. Also, MSAA is disabled in order to maintain playable frame rates, though FXAA is set to Normal for some anti-aliasing.
At those settings, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 fares well enough, dipping to 25 FPS just once during an explosion. But AMD's Radeon Radeon HD 7750 does slightly better.
Spending a little more on a card in the GeForce GTX 660 range makes it possible to use Max Payne 3's highest detail settings with 4x MSAA, SSAO, and tessellation set to Normal. Nvidia's hardware pulls ahead, as the GeForce GTX 660 beats AMD's Radeon HD 7850 and almost reaches the Radeon HD 7870.
Max Payne 3 refuses to run at these settings on graphics cards with less than 2 GB of memory. In some cases, detail levels had to be dropped in order to get the game started.
Wait for sales on whichever one is needed and then grab one -
AMD 7770 can be had for just over $100.
AMD 7870 can be had for about $220.
1. Read the article.
2. Understand what the article is talking about.
3. If you find an urge to comment about "______ sucks" or "_______ wins again", especially when the article says the opposite of what you want to post, chances are your comment will look dumb as hell when it's posted and earn you 20 downvotes. Therefore, don't post that goddamn poor excuse of a "comment".
Is it because 650 performance is too poor to show off on benchmark? It doesnt take a genius to figure out the huge diff between 6870 vs 650. 7770= 6850 speed. So I guess even the 7750/460SE are putting shame on 650 on those high quality detail? too shy to show off 460SE/9800GT up against 650?
I dare u put on a detailed benchmark with 650 up against 7770/7750/GTS450/550ti/460/9800GT/9800GTX on all condition. Not a selective benchmark.
It was more of a joke than anything else to simply write "AMD wins again!" and it was actually pretty funny! I try to balance things out so that no one company is viewed too favorably.
For example, I recently bought an Nvidia GTX 460 1 GB 256 bit card for $70, new, with a 3 month warranty for a friend to upgrade his gaming computer. Unusual? Yes. Great deal? You better believe it! Of course, if an equivalent AMD card was available at a cheaper price, that's the one I would've bought.
Now, relax and try to control yourself. Refrain from the use of profanity in future posts. Thanks.
I've got nothing else to say on the GTX650 but to just point out that it's a weak card.
On the other hand, the GTX660 is probably the only Kepler (besides the 670) that impresses me. I don't know about everyone else though. To point out one thing, most Radeon 7870s can be found at $240 or lower without MIR. The GTX660 is priced well for a release MSRP and makes the 660ti offers less value, kind of like the 670 vs 680. For 8xMSAA, the performance does cripple but I think at this price point, most people are going to stay with 4xAA or possibly lower.
Exactly - Savvy TH readers will wait for sales on whichever one is needed and then grab one!
AMD 7770 can be had for just over $100 on sale.
AMD 7870 can be had for about $220 on sale.