Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033

Our lower tier of cards performs fairly well under DirectX 11, so long as we use Metro 2033's Medium quality preset with adaptive anti-aliasing enabled. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 remains above 30 FPS, except for two very brief drops to 28 FPS, AMD's Radeon HD 7750 does slightly better, though.

The GeForce GTX 660 manages playable frame rates using this game's High preset with 4x MSAA turned on. It's able to edge out AMD's Radeon HD 7870, even approaching the pricier GeForce GTX 660 Ti.